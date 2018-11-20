Yaklins harvest Farm of the Year award

2018 Farm of the Year award winners Chris and Amy Yaklin raise livestock on their farm in Ellerbe. 2018 Farm of the Year award winners Chris and Amy Yaklin raise livestock on their farm in Ellerbe.

ROCKINGHAM — Farmers around Richmond County gathered at the N.C. Cooperative Extension office Monday for their annual luncheon and award ceremony as part of Farm-City Week — a time to celebrate and thank farmers for their service, and the animals and food they grow in the community.

The smell of barbecue wafted throughout the parking lot as attendees stood in line to be served chicken, pork, baked beans, potatoes, cole slaw and hush puppies.

Jackie McAuley, administrative assistant for Richmond County Soil and Water Conservation, took charge of serving the cole slaw and asked farmers where they’d like it on their plates.

“Right there,” some would point out.

“I don’t care where, it’s all going to the same place,” others would say.

During the lunch, Livestock Agent Tiffanee Conrad awarded the 2018 Farm of the Year award to Chris and Amy Yaklin of Ellerbe.

Conrad said Richmond County had about 150 farms, and the selection was based off several factors — community involvement, leadership, recordkeeping, etc.

“This farm holds a special place in my heart,” Conrad said. “It’s a very close-knit family farm. They’re leaders in the community, and they helped plan Farm-City events.”

Chris and Amy Yaklin said they were shocked at the announcement but grateful for the award. Chris started to tear up once the initial shock wore off.

“It’s an honor to receive it,” Amy Yaklin said.

“He built it from the ground up,” she said of her husband. “He’s honest, fair and dedicated. He worked hard.”

Chris Yaklin said he bought a part of his grandfather’s farm back in 1981 but wasn’t able to work full time until 2001. He remembered being a child and walking through his grandpa’s pastures with his cows.

The Yaklins now raise hogs, chickens, cows and kids — the human kind, Amy Yaklin said. The couple has children and two grandchildren.

Robert Nelson, a mentee of Chris Yaklin, said the couple helped him with his chicken farm when he first started, and he congratulated them both on their win.

“It makes me feel proud,” Nelson said. “It’s a lot of work.”

“It’s been a journey,” said Chris Yaklin. “It’s a good life, and I wouldn’t change it.”

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

