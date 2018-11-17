Mapping out success: Mentor helps student grasp dream

Jeff Epps poses with Tyrik Thompson at an event for the N.C. Defense Business Association, where Epps was asked to speak while Thompson was upstairs at a career fair. Before his speech, Epps told Thompson to sneak into the room so he could recognize him in front of the crowd. “I couldn’t have been more proud of him in that moment,” Epps said. Jeff Epps poses with Tyrik Thompson at an event for the N.C. Defense Business Association, where Epps was asked to speak while Thompson was upstairs at a career fair. Before his speech, Epps told Thompson to sneak into the room so he could recognize him in front of the crowd. “I couldn’t have been more proud of him in that moment,” Epps said.

HAMLET — Tyrik Thompson had all the skills he needed to make his dreams come true, but sometimes that isn’t enough. Without the guiding words of teacher Jeff Epps, he might have fallen just short of success.

When Thompson was 15, he decided he wanted to be an engineer for the Department of Defense, seeing the profession as a way to serve his country and help people while learning skills he couldn’t get anywhere else. He had a strong work ethic, Epps said, but between his membership in as many as eight extracurricular clubs, playing football and working part time — not to mention his late nights spent gaming — he didn’t have much focus.

“I never did anything ‘bad,’” Thompson said this week of his younger self. “I would be doing too much. … I just needed someone to talk to, and (Epps) was one of the people telling me to slow down and focus on what was most important.”

In May, Thompson will graduate with a double major in geography and intelligence studies with a certification in Geographic Information Systems, and has a standing offer from a company that contracts with the Department of Defense.

Thompson and Epps met when Thompson’s middle school teachers recommended him for Epps’s G.R.E.A.T. STEM camp in the summer of 2010. Thompson spent Saturdays during the following years, honing his technical skills with Epps and his partner in the camps, Chad Osborne, and later took a scientific-visualization course at Richmond Senior High School, which laid the groundwork for his future career.

“All those Saturdays he gave up, he was with us learning how to do this stuff,” Epps said. “Anyone who is willing to do that creates a habit where they’re not afraid to get up and sacrifice time to get ahead.”

The work culminated in Thompson’s being on the winning high school team in a national Technology Student Association competition; the team created a simulation of a GPS device.

At this point, Epps knew Thompson was “ready to tackle the world.”

For his senior project, Thompson built computer to be used by future RSHS students, with financial assistance from the school.

Thompson said Epps always was there to teach, going into great detail but never doing the work for him. Thompson put each part of the computer together himself and said he was able to memorize the process so well that three years later, he build another one from memory.

When it came time for Thompson to apply for college, he had his sights set on N.C. State University, but he procrastinated and missed the deadline to apply, ending up on the wait list. Epps, not aware that Thompson had missed the application deadline, encouraged him to apply to Fayetteville State University’s Geographic Information System program, based on Thompson’s demonstrated ability with mapping technology.

Thompson was skeptical and visited the school on the condition that Epps would go with him.

The head of the GIS department “ate him up,” Epps said, and begged Thompson to join the program.

“This is a kid who dreamed of being a DoD engineer, and now he’s going to be it,” Epps said. “He wasn’t born with a silver spoon in his mouth — he worked in high school and college … He was never afraid of hard work, and that’s why I knew Tyrik would make it.”

Among the Richmond County Schools officials who played roles in Thompson’s development was Donna Gephart, director of English, language arts and social studies. Thompson said he never understood why she took such an active role in his life — helping him finance the computer project, even gifting him a graphing calculator before he went off to college — but guessed she saw something in him.

For her part, Gephart said Thompson stood out among the applicants for Governor’s School, whom she managed, and he flourished in the weeks he spent with higher-level students.

“He was the kind of unique individual that when you talked to him, you knew he was motivated, and when he got to (RSHS), we wanted to make sure we supported him,” she said. “He is a student that will always have a special place in my heart because he is a wonderful, grounded individual.”

Thompson’s grandmother, Patricia Little of Hamlet, said she always told her grandson to stop playing video games — “League of Legends” is his main game — but Thompson would say he had everything “under control,” which proved to be not entirely true. Little, too, doubted the move to Fayetteville State but now is “ecstatic” for her grandson.

“I always wanted a better life for him, and I’m just so proud of him,” Little said. “I’m so glad (Epps) encouraged him, and I’m so glad that he listened to Mr. Epps.”

Jeff Epps poses with Tyrik Thompson at an event for the N.C. Defense Business Association, where Epps was asked to speak while Thompson was upstairs at a career fair. Before his speech, Epps told Thompson to sneak into the room so he could recognize him in front of the crowd. “I couldn’t have been more proud of him in that moment,” Epps said. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Epps-and-Tyrik.jpg Jeff Epps poses with Tyrik Thompson at an event for the N.C. Defense Business Association, where Epps was asked to speak while Thompson was upstairs at a career fair. Before his speech, Epps told Thompson to sneak into the room so he could recognize him in front of the crowd. “I couldn’t have been more proud of him in that moment,” Epps said. Contributed photo

Mentor helps student grasp dream

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

