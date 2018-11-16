Leath Library now renting out laptops, Wi-Fi hot spots

Backpacks with Chromebooks and portable Wi-Fi hot spots can aid students completing homework or people searching for work. Backpacks with Chromebooks and portable Wi-Fi hot spots can aid students completing homework or people searching for work.

ROCKINGHAM — Leath Memorial Library has begun renting out laptops and accompanying Wi-Fi hot spots, for those with limited access to internet.

The Internet Backpacks, which include a Chromebook, portable hot spot, power cords and adapters for each device, can be checked out for two weeks at a time after a borrower makes a $20 deposit that will be refunded when the materials are returned on time and without damage. Each borrower must be 18 or older and have a library card that has been in good standing for at least 90 days.

The backpacks are the result of a $35,430 Library Services and Technology Act grant to the Sandhill Regional Library System, which serves Richmond, Anson, Hoke, Montgomery and Moore counties.

“Our objective is to offer the newest in books, services and technology for a largely rural population of over 243,000,” reads a summary of the federal grant from the State Library. The grant is part of a five-year plan to address the need of internet access when teachers already lack textbooks.

“Public libraries must help bridge the ‘Homework Gap’ and make available the tools needed to complete homework assignments in the privacy of homes instead of at ‘hamburger joints’ or ‘parking lots’ where Wi-Fi is offered and concentration is limited,” the summary says.

“Internet Backpacks represent a solution for students who cannot afford broadband in their homes or lack access to internet-capable devices.”

Deborah Knight, outreach coordinator for the library, said users could use the computers for tasks other than homework, but she hoped they would be used by parents helping children with their homework, college students working on research papers and job seekers.

The Chromebook laptops have access to all of Google’s apps and features, such as internet access through Chrome, Google Docs and Google Drive, but do not store data on the computers themselves. Instead, data are stored in the “the cloud,” remote servers that can be accessed online.

Knight said the library does not provide training for those who don’t know how to use the laptops but library staff will be available to address specific questions.

Those wanting more information about the Chromebook lending program may call 910-895-6337.

Backpacks with Chromebooks and portable Wi-Fi hot spots can aid students completing homework or people searching for work. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_5778.jpg Backpacks with Chromebooks and portable Wi-Fi hot spots can aid students completing homework or people searching for work. Daily Journal | Daily Journal

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]