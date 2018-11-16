Simulations help RCC’s nursing students practice care

Senior nursing students Selena Quick, Cierra Locklear and Conner Hutchinson turn “Johnny Cash” onto his side to allow him to vomit during a simulation Thursday at RCC’s new Simulation Learning Center. Senior nursing students Selena Quick, Cierra Locklear and Conner Hutchinson turn “Johnny Cash” onto his side to allow him to vomit during a simulation Thursday at RCC’s new Simulation Learning Center. RCC senior nursing students Cierra Locklear, Destiny Lowry, Conner Hutchinson and Selena Quick listen to “Johnny Cash’s” heartbeat, which they can pick up all over his body, just as they could with a live patient. RCC senior nursing students Cierra Locklear, Destiny Lowry, Conner Hutchinson and Selena Quick listen to “Johnny Cash’s” heartbeat, which they can pick up all over his body, just as they could with a live patient.

ROCKINGHAM — “Johnny Cash” lives, thanks to the work of a team of nursing students at Richmond Community College.

The students, working Thursday, were the last of the first two-week cycle of senior nursing students to make use of the college’s new Simulation Learning Center, in the building vacated by the Sandhills Regional Medical Center in late 2016.

The four were given a scenario in which a patient, named Johnny Cash, experiences diabetic ketoacidosis and has being transferred from the Emergency Department — with the added wrinkle that the late-musician’s IV needle has been removed accidentally, causing blood to spill onto the floor.

“The students have really enjoyed this,” said Sharonda Brown, simulation facilitator. “It’s a chance for the students to be in a room with a patient and not having to worry about causing harm.”

Johnny Cash is a high-fidelity mannequin able to simulate many medical situations the students could find themselves in.

On Thursday, they checked his pulse — found at various points on his body from his head to his toes — felt his breath, checked the dilation of his pupils —which are light sensitive — and located the soft points where they could give him injections.

If they had to, they could have inserted a catheter — yes, the mannequin has a bladder — and drilled into his leg bone to provide medication.

“Hi, how are you?” said Johnny Cash, voiced by simulation technician Lindell Bright.

After meeting the mannequin, the students were given 15 minutes to review a summary of his situation and plan their roles. After the simulation, which normally takes about 45 minutes, they could review the footage and discuss with their instructors why they had made certain decisions.

If the students give the mannequin the wrong pain medication or the wrong amount, it can respond with varying severity, displaying an increase in fever, tongue swelling, a seizure or flat-lining. The mannequin also can pick up on whether the students are giving good-quality thrusts during CPR, and its condition will change based on that.

Some of the symptoms, such as the patient’s needing to urinate or being on the verge of vomiting, Bright had to tell the students. The mannequin can be programmed to run 18 scenarios, each of which can be customized based on the lesson to be learned, Bright said.

Many students are afraid of looking “dumb” when they ask questions during training or make mistakes, Bright said, and the SLC gives them “complete freedom” to make mistakes, which they won’t have at the clinical level. The simulation also helps them develop critical-thinking skills and the confidence they need to maintain a job in the field.

“These are all things employers want our new graduates to have,” Brown said.

Thirty-eight students are set to graduate from RCC’s associate degree nursing program in May. The four in Thursday’s second simulation were Cierra Locklear, Selena Quick, Conner Hutchinson and Destiny Lowry. The simulation is used in the senior-level NUR 212 and 213 courses.

When the students walked in, their nerves were apparent. They bumped into one another, stood around idly, giggled nervously and combed through drawers looking for the right medicines. Johnny Cash was disoriented, unsure of where he was or how he had gotten there, had a high fever and complained of pain all over his body.

He started gagging, which signaled Quick and Locklear to turn him onto his side so he wouldn’t choke. Hutchinson struggled to find the Tylenol, and when he found it had to correct the dosage based on Johnny Cash’s heart rate. At one point, Johnny Cash had to urinate but was unable to get up, forcing the students to use the catheter.

“Why are you laughing?” Johnny Cash asked Quick as he relieved himself.

Despite these struggles, Johnny Cash’s condition stabilized and the instructors had positive words for the team.

“They worked well together,” Bright said.

Hutchinson said the 29 minutes in took them to stabilize the patient — which was faster than normal — felt like five minutes. Lowry said they didn’t know what to do at the beginning, and Quick said she felt as if she had a “better idea of the struggle” of the real thing. Locklear said that when Johnny Cash was choking, she was thinking, “At least he can talk.”

“Nothing can compare to a clinical setting,” Hutchinson said. “But this is very close.”

Senior nursing students Selena Quick, Cierra Locklear and Conner Hutchinson turn “Johnny Cash” onto his side to allow him to vomit during a simulation Thursday at RCC’s new Simulation Learning Center. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_5758.jpg Senior nursing students Selena Quick, Cierra Locklear and Conner Hutchinson turn “Johnny Cash” onto his side to allow him to vomit during a simulation Thursday at RCC’s new Simulation Learning Center. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Gavin Stone | Daily Journal RCC senior nursing students Cierra Locklear, Destiny Lowry, Conner Hutchinson and Selena Quick listen to “Johnny Cash’s” heartbeat, which they can pick up all over his body, just as they could with a live patient. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_5731.jpg RCC senior nursing students Cierra Locklear, Destiny Lowry, Conner Hutchinson and Selena Quick listen to “Johnny Cash’s” heartbeat, which they can pick up all over his body, just as they could with a live patient. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Simulations help RCC students deliver proper care

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

