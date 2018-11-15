Here are some notable convictions from the recent Superior Court session

Giles Giles Nakisha Jones Nakisha Jones Syris Jones Syris Jones Dixon Dixon

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Superior Court handed down the following notable rulings at the end of its most recent session:

Roland Eugene Chavis

Chavis, of Hannah Pickett Avenue in East Rockingham, pleaded guilty to six felony counts of breaking and entering following a July arrest on those charges, as well as six felony counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and one felony count of injury to personal property. He is sentenced to 12 to 24 months in prison.

A judge dismissed the six felony counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and one felony count of possessing stolen goods. The charge of injury to personal property was not taken to trial.

Chavis was charged following break-ins at a convenience store on U.S. 1 south of Rockingham, from which he stole assorted cigarettes July 3 and $520 on July 6; at Maytag Laundry and Cox Insurance on July 4, stealing money from both; at a garage on Mill Road, stealing $100; and then at the IGA grocery store on Airport Road the following day, from which stole multiple cartons of cigarettes, according to warrants for his arrest.

State records show Chavis had been released from a five-year stint in prison for another break-in just weeks before the offenses took place.

He was placed under a $25,000 secured bond following the initial charges.

Damon Mason Giles

Giles, of Laurinburg, was convicted of one felony count of attempted first-degree burglary, reduced from a first-degree burglary charge. He was sentenced to 34 to 53 months in prison.

A judge dismissed two felony counts of first-degree kidnapping, and a misdemeanor count of violating a protective order was not taken to trial.

Giles was arrested following an incident in which he kicked open the door of a mobile home on Micha Lane in Hamlet to try to take his children, then 10 and 11. Warrants for his arrest said Giles threatened to kill a man at the residence while armed with a machete and a knife. The incident occurred the day before the protective order barring Giles from going to the children’s mother’s home was set to expire.

He was placed under a $250,000 secure bond following the initial charges.

Nakisha Renee Jones

Jones, of Hamlet, pleaded guilty to one felony count of intimidating a witness following an August arrest on that charge and two misdemeanor counts each of cyberstalking and communicating threats. She is sentenced to 13 to 25 months in prison and 24 months of supervised probation.

A judge dismissed a felony count of intimidating a witness, five misdemeanor counts of communicating threats, three misdemeanor counts of cyberstalking and one misdemeanor count of making a harassing phone call.

The Department of Social Services contacted law enforcement after Jones repeatedly made expletive-filled threats to a social worker — and that person’s daughter — involved in proceedings between Jones and DSS. Warrants for Jones’s arrest included a transcript of a message Jones left on the social worker’s phone, in which she said, “I’m going to f—- you up, I’m going to rape you, I’m going to beat the s—- out of you. I ain’t gonna stop, never stop calling and texting you.”

Jones was placed under a $30,000 bond following the initial charges.

Syris D’Angelo Jones

Jones pleaded guilty to one felony count of breaking and entering following an August arrest on that charge and one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury; conspiracy; robbery with a dangerous weapon; conspiring to break and enter; and conspiring to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The breaking-and-entering charge was combined with a common-law robbery charge. A judge dismissed a charge of conspiracy to commit common-law robbery, and the other charges were not taken to trial.

Jones was arrested along with Charlotte Denise Leak and Darriel Renette Wilson following a break-in in which the three were confronted by a resident at the home and then proceeded to beat the resident. They kicked and punched the resident in the body and used a knife to cause severe lacerations to the forehead and arms of the resident.

Jones was placed under a $151,000 secure bond following the initial charges.

Isaiah Jaquan Dixon

Dixon, of Hamlet, pleaded guilty to one felony count of larceny of a firearm following an April arrest on that charge and one felony count each of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and conspiracy. He is sentenced to six to 17 months in prison.

A judge dismissed all charges but the charge of larceny of a firearm.

Dixon was arrested, along with Chelsea Christine Holden, following an incident in which he was accused of breaking into a vehicle parked outside the Save More convenience store on East Broad Avenue to steal a gun.

Dixon was placed under a $50,000 secure bond following the initial charges.

By Gavin Stone

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

