ROCKINGHAM — Claims of abductions and frightening tales of people feeling threatened have bubbled up on social media lately, but Richmond County Sheriff James Clemmons says they have “not been validated.”

Responding to calls from residents and claims on social media posts, Clemmons has released a statement saying his office has received no official reports of abductions or attempted abductions. But, he said his office was monitoring some of the social media posts.

“We ask that if anyone witnesses any situation that they believe to be suspicious, to please contact their local law enforcement agency immediately,” his statement said. “If anyone does witness this type activity, please get a clothing description, approximate height, weight, male/female, race, type and color vehicle, and a possible direction they traveled when leaving.

”If safe to do so, snap a photo of the individual(s) and vehicle with a possible tag of the vehicle.

“We do ask that if you witness these type incidents that you do not put yourself in harm’s way but get as much information and details as possible while maintaining your own safety, and report it immediately.”

Lt. George Gillenwater of the Rockingham Police Department and Capt. Randy Dover with the Hamlet Police also said their departments had not received official reports of incidents like those Clemmons described seeing in social media posts.

Major Jay Childers did not respond Wednesday to an email and text seeking specifics on the posts the Sheriff’s Office was following.

Dover said he had seen a post about a white van connected to reports of attempted abductions in Scotland County and Marlboro County, South Carolina, that could be related to the sheriff’s statement.

A Facebook post Monday, which had been shared 978 times as of Wednesday evening, shows a what the poster calls a suspicious white van apparently showing up in Laurinburg and Dillon, South Carolina. One photo in the post is from an April WPDE news story about two attempted abductions in Dillon.

Along with the photo of the van in the news story, which came from a surveillance camera, two other photos show similar white vans. It is unclear when the photos were taken or whether they were of the same van.

A separate post from Nov. 8 shared 8,434 times describes a situation in which a young woman in Lumberton apparently was the target of an abduction scheme.

The post claims that the woman was in the parking lot of Southeastern Regional Hospital in Lumberton when she saw an “odd” man talking on a phone nearby. After getting into her car and locking the doors, the post claims, the woman saw another woman frantically knocking on her window, trying to give her something to read.

Then, the Facebook user said, a gray van blocked the woman’s car, and the woman who was knocking on the window rode away in the van.

This week, the FBI raised to $25,000 its reward for information in the case of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar, who was kidnapped outside her home last week. The Governor’s Office also has contributed $5,000 to seek information leading to the girl’s whereabouts or information leading to the people responsible for her disappearance.

Aguilar reportedly went outside to start the vehicle of someone who would take her to school when a man wearing a scarf over his face grabbed her and drove off. Police later found the vehicle supposedly used in the abduction, abandoned miles from the girl’s home.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

