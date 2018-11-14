The “A Million Thanks” box sits in front of the front desk at the Ellerbe library. Librarian Ashley Scott said hers was one of three locations in North Carolina that partnered with “A Million Thanks.” The other locations are in Fayetteville and Wake Forest. The “A Million Thanks” box sits in front of the front desk at the Ellerbe library. Librarian Ashley Scott said hers was one of three locations in North Carolina that partnered with “A Million Thanks.” The other locations are in Fayetteville and Wake Forest. Librarian Ashley Scott displays the cards she will mailing off this weekend. The library has collected about 200 cards, she said, and will receive more in the coming days. She will send out this batch of cards Friday to be delivered before Christmas. Librarian Ashley Scott displays the cards she will mailing off this weekend. The library has collected about 200 cards, she said, and will receive more in the coming days. She will send out this batch of cards Friday to be delivered before Christmas. Red, green and white cards are decorated with such messages as “Merry Christmas,” “Happy Holidays” and “Thank you,” in addition to colorful drawings and American flag stickers. Red, green and white cards are decorated with such messages as “Merry Christmas,” “Happy Holidays” and “Thank you,” in addition to colorful drawings and American flag stickers.

ELLERBE — Saying “thank you” can take one of several forms: a handshake. A hug. A word or two. The Kemp-Sugg Memorial Library in Ellerbe has partnered with the program “A Million Thanks” to encourage residents — most of them children — to send letters and artwork to active-duty military and veterans to say thanks for their service.

“A Million Thanks” provides support and appreciation to active and veteran military men and women by sending letters and by granting betterment-of-life wishes, as well as providing higher-education scholarships to veterans’ children.

Ellerbe Librarian Ashley Scott partnered with “A Million Thanks” back in May to show appreciation not only to active-duty service members but to those who were retired, and who had been injured and were recovering. Scott said the program meant a lot to her because her grandfather fought in Vietnam, her cousin is in the Air Force and her brother-in-law is a veteran.

“I hope they know we do care for them and their sacrifices made to protect our freedom,” Scott said. “I don’t want them to think it’s for nothing.”

Shauna Fleming founded “A Million Thanks” as a community-service project in Orange County, California, in 2004. To date, it has distributed more than 9 million pieces of mail. Scott said the Ellerbe library had collected about 200 letters and hoped to send them out before Christmas.

“They’re cute little ‘Thank yous,’ ‘Thinking about yous’ and thanking them for what they’ve done,” she said.

The cards don’t have to be anything fancy. Most are folded construction or printer paper with drawings of Christmas trees and the occasional dinosaur. They’re just “small ways to say thanks.”

Berniece Hunsucker, co-leader of Ellerbe’s Girl Scout Troop 4372, said the troop’s 20 girls wrote cards during their meeting last Tuesday. They discussed where veterans were in the community, whether they knew anyone who had served or was serving, as well as current events about the military.

“The girls really took it to heart,” Hunsucker said. “They enjoyed decorating their cards and feeling like they were making a connection to someone they didn’t know and making their day better.”

Scott said she wanted “A Million Thanks” to have a long-term partnership with the library and planned to send out letters once a month. Once she has collected around 50 letters, she’ll mail them off to a distributor in California, who will send them where they need to go.

Cards may be made at the library or may be dropped off in the box at the front desk.

Those wishing to send letters before Christmas must submit them before Friday, Nov. 16.

The “A Million Thanks” box sits in front of the front desk at the Ellerbe library. Librarian Ashley Scott said hers was one of three locations in North Carolina that partnered with “A Million Thanks.” The other locations are in Fayetteville and Wake Forest. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_thanks2_color.jpg The “A Million Thanks” box sits in front of the front desk at the Ellerbe library. Librarian Ashley Scott said hers was one of three locations in North Carolina that partnered with “A Million Thanks.” The other locations are in Fayetteville and Wake Forest. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Librarian Ashley Scott displays the cards she will mailing off this weekend. The library has collected about 200 cards, she said, and will receive more in the coming days. She will send out this batch of cards Friday to be delivered before Christmas. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_thanks3_color.jpg Librarian Ashley Scott displays the cards she will mailing off this weekend. The library has collected about 200 cards, she said, and will receive more in the coming days. She will send out this batch of cards Friday to be delivered before Christmas. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Red, green and white cards are decorated with such messages as “Merry Christmas,” “Happy Holidays” and “Thank you,” in addition to colorful drawings and American flag stickers. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_thanks5_color.jpg Red, green and white cards are decorated with such messages as “Merry Christmas,” “Happy Holidays” and “Thank you,” in addition to colorful drawings and American flag stickers. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]