Restoring memories one tear at a time

ROCKINGHAM — Our World War veterans may be dwindling in number, but Cleve Baxley is helping make sure our memories of them never fade.

On Sunday, Baxley posted on Facebook an offer to use his Photoshop skills to restore old or damaged photos of veterans for free in honor of Veterans Day. He hadn’t received any offers as of Monday, but Baxley has had several take him up on the offer in the past.

Last year, he restored an old photo of Glen Hussein’s father, Durmoush Hussein, who served from 1942 to 1947 in the British Army’s Cyprus Regiment during World War II. Hussein said the photo was the only one he had of his late father from that time in his life.

“It’s the only photo I’ve got of him, and it was quite a ragged one, so it was really a nice thing for Cleve to do this,” Hussein said.

Hussein’s father immigrated to England from Turkey at age 18 and joined the military, later being promoted to a corporal fighting in Italy, where he was awarded the Italy Star. He was shot in the legs, among other injuries, and Hussein said he was “guarded” about his service, revealing only sparse details throughout his life, such as tough days on non-specific beaches.

Much of what Hussein knows about his father’s service comes from Hussein’s brother, who investigated it. Hussein met Baxley through the Richmond Community Theatre, and after they became Facebook friends, Baxley noticed the cracked photo of Hussein’s father and offered to fix it.

Baxley, a magistrate, says he does this by downloading the photo into Photoshop and then copies areas of the photo that are in good condition and uses those segments to cover the damage. He can also do color correction, “warming” up the picture or “cooling” it down, depending on how time has affected the colors. Once a photo has been repaired, Baxley gives the client digital copies.

“It’s time consuming, but it’s easy for me, at least,” Baxley said.

The restoration process can take a few hours to a week depending on the damage, and for more severe cases Baxley seeks out other sources for tips. Baxley said his interest in digital photo restoration started about five years ago, when he saw people posting old photos on Facebook in remembrance of loved ones.

“I felt like I had to help them out,” he said. “There are places that do charge (for photo restorations), but once you start charging, to me it’s a job, and that’s not as fun.”

Patsy Stanley met Baxley through work at the Sheriff’s Office, and after the two talked, he offered to restore her parents’, Bobby and Betty Shoes’, wedding photo. Her parents were married 51 years ago, and their photo was torn, had a corner missing and was only 5 inches by 7 inches.

“Cleve made it where it didn’t look torn and like the corner was never missing,” Stanley said.

She since has distributed copies to her brothers and sisters for safekeeping.

If you are interested in having a photo restored, Baxley can be reached at [email protected]

“It’s something I enjoy doing as a hobby,” he said.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

