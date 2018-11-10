Ellerbe City Attorney Bill Webb to take over as County Attorney

Futrell Futrell Webb Webb

ROCKINGHAM — Ellerbe City Attorney Bill Webb will take over as Richmond County attorney following Stephan Futrell’s appointment to Superior Court Judge in District 16A last week.

County Manager Bryan Land recommended that the board select Webb, also a partner at Kitchin Neal Webb Webb & Futrell, for the role of county attorney at the monthly Board of Commissioners meeting Monday.

“Attorney Webb has been working closely with the county on numerous projects over the years, including the Ledbetter Lake special assessment, our current opioid litigation and all of our real estate transactions,” Land said. “Mr. Webb and Mr. Futrell, of course, work out of the same firm, they share the same files, share the same receptionist, etc.

”Mr. Webb will provide a smooth transition for us.”

The board approved Webb’s appointment unanimously. Webb has been out of town and unavailable for comment since then.

“I think Mr. Webb will be a very good choice, and I think he will be well fitted to the (role of) county attorney,” outgoing Commissioner Thad Ussery agreed.

Webb said Friday that Land contacted him about taking the county attorney’s position shortly after Gov. Roy Cooper announced that he would appoint Futrell to the Superior Court.

“I told him I’d be happy to serve on the board for the people Richmond County, if that’s what needed to be done,” Webb said. “I have huge boots to fill. (Futrell) is a wonderful attorney. If I can try to follow in his footsteps and keep the county going in the right direction, I’ll have done my job.”

Webb has also told Land that he plans to stay in the role for eight to 10 years before retiring.

Last month, Cooper appointed Webb to the Rural Infrastructure Authority, which awards Rural, Community Development Block and Utility Account grants that support development in rural areas.

Webb’s last day as Ellerbe city attorney will be Dec. 4, he said. He has had that role since the 1980s.

“It’s been a pretty good run (as Ellerbe city attorney),” said Webb, who was born and reared in Ellerbe. “All those people up there are family.

“Just because I’m (going to be) county attorney in no way reflects that I won’t help my community.”

Ellerbe Mayor Lee Berry said he thought Webb would do “a fine job” for the county.

“We’ve enjoyed him since we’ve had him,” said Berry, who has worked with Webb for the five years he has been mayor. “I wish him all the success in the world. I think he’ll do the county a fine job.”

As far as replacing Webb goes, Berry said, “we have some things in the works,” and the city will make an announcement next month.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

