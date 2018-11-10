State holds public hearing on modified Enviva permit, county leaders and activists make their case

An audience member at the public hearing for the Enviva Biomass application for a permit modification sits with a sign that reads, “Stop Enviva! The wood pellet industry is: bad for forests and bad for communities.” An audience member at the public hearing for the Enviva Biomass application for a permit modification sits with a sign that reads, “Stop Enviva! The wood pellet industry is: bad for forests and bad for communities.” Dobbins Heights Mayor Antonio Blue said his town supported the company’s presence in Richmond County, adding that it would create a positive economic ripple effect. Dobbins Heights Mayor Antonio Blue said his town supported the company’s presence in Richmond County, adding that it would create a positive economic ripple effect.

HAMLET — Impassioned local officials and activists have joined concerned residents in making sure the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality knows how they want it to oversee the Enviva Biomass plant being built northeast of Hamlet.

Enviva has applied to the DEQ for a permit modification that it can “meet new consumer softwood percentage and production rate demands, and to incorporate significant emission-reduction efforts to minimize emissions impacts associated with the project,” Michael Carbon, an air-quality consultant with Ramboll, said in a letter about the company’s request sent to the DEQ in May.

On Thursday night, the DEQ came to the Cole Auditorium at Richmond Community College to hear what the community thought about the request.

In the audience were Enviva officials, representatives from the logging industry and environmental-activist group the Dogwood Alliance, as well as a number of public officials — State Sen. Tom McInnis, R-Richmond; Rep. Ken Goodman, D-Richmond; Commissioner-elect Tavares Bostic; Dobbins Heights Mayor Antonio Blue; Richmond County Economic Developer Martie Butler; and RCC President Dale McInnis.

Danna Smith, executive director of Dogwood Alliance, urged DEQ to modify the permit to require a reduction in wood pellet production, require installation of new pollution controls and delay the issuing of any more permits to expand wood pellet production until the state officials could assess the extent to which production would undermine Gov. Roy Cooper’s new executive order on climate change.

“The current permitting process fails to provide any avenues for vetting the climate impacts of this industry, but these impacts can no longer be ignored,” Smith said. “The new (U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report calls on governments to make ‘rapid far-reaching and unprecedented changes,’ underscoring that we have only 12 years — 12 years — to make progress in three areas to avoid utter climate chaos and catastrophe.”

Those areas are reducing carbon emissions, strengthening communities’ ability to withstand expected rises in extreme weather events and removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Dogwood Alliance argues that Enviva has shown at its other North Carolina facilities that it cannot keep its emissions below limits laid out in the federal Clean Air Act despite its attempts to reduce them, said Rachel Weber, grassroots political organizer for the organization.

Enviva proponent Dale McInnis thanked Enviva for investing in Richmond County and said he looked forward to training the company’s future employees at Richmond Community College when the plant opens late next year. He also acknowledged the concern of company critics by noting the personal risk he undertook in supporting Enviva.

“I live less than 4 miles from the Enviva, site so I appreciate the questions and concerns about the plant’s environmental impacts on our community,” he said. “My expectation is that Enviva will prove to be a strong steward of our natural resources, meet or exceed state air requirements and become what I hope to be a model corporate citizen for our community.”

Dobbins Heights has been drawn into the debate over the new plant because, at roughly 4 miles away, it is the closest municipality to the plant and because it is a predominantly black community, which Dogwood Alliance frequently has suggested is more than a coincidence and potentially a deliberate move made out of a lack of concern for the well-being of minority communities.

An Environmental Justice “snapshot” conducted by NCDEQ showed that based on 2010 census data there are 520 more white residents within a two mile radius of the plant. However, the results are split when judging by the two nearest census tracts, with 467 more black residents in the north census tract and 597 more white residents in the southern tract.

Economically, NCDEQ’s findings show that the black population in these areas is significantly more impoverished than white residents, with 50.1 percent and 40.9 percent of the black population being below the poverty line in the north and south tracts compared to 20.9 and 24.8 percent of the white population in the north and south tracts. (Native Americans, the next largest minority group in the area, have even higher poverty rates at 61.3 percent in the north tract and 45.9 in the south tract.)

But Dobbins Heights Mayor Antonio Blue said the town supported Enviva’s presence, and if the company or county commissioners had done something wrong in the process of bringing the plant to the area, things would not have advanced as far as they have in the plant’s construction.

“Economically, it’s going to be good for the county whether we like it or not because it’s going to have the ripple effect: the more money people make, the more money people spend,” Blue said. “When more people spend money, other people get jobs.”

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Contributed photo

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

