Superintendent to retire

HAMLET — After 33 years as a math teacher, assistant principal and principal in Richmond and Scotland counties, schools Superintendent Cindy Goodman has decided to step down. Her last day will be Dec. 31.

Goodman officially told the School Board of her decision during a closed session after its meeting this week, although she had informed them and district principals about the move earlier in the week. Board members, who at last month’s meeting reviewed Goodman’s upcoming contract renewal, did not hear of her plans to retire until this month.

“Through our partnership, we have accomplished a lot,” Goodman said in a statement. “Test scores have increased each year, attendance has improved, student suspensions are down, and — based on the N.C. Teacher Working Conditions survey (which each teacher in district filled out) — teacher morale is up.”

School Board Chairman Wiley Mabe said Friday that he respected Goodman’s decision but would be sad to see her go.

“I applaud her efforts, and I’m pleased with what she’s accomplished,” Mabe said. “She’s been a pleasure to work with, and she has kept us informed, up to date, and encourages us to grow and do better. That’s what makes her strong.”

Mabe said he had seen Goodman grow from her time as an assistant superintendent to her taking over as superintendent when George E. Norris retired in 2014.

The board will choose an interim superintendent to begin work Jan. 1. After that, they will gather to discuss the qualities they will look for in the next superintendent and then open applications.

Goodman will leave behind many admirers.

Principal Kate Smith of Monroe Avenue Elementary School said Goodman’s high expectations for faculty, staff and students had helped Richmond County schools reach goals they wouldn’t have otherwise have thought they could reach.

“She has always encouraged us to handle any situation with the student’s best interests in mind and worked to develop all of us into leaders that are vested in our community,” Smith said. “It has been a pleasure to work for her, and I have learned so much from her leadership.”

Principal Theresa Gardner of Rockingham Middle School said she would be sad to see Goodman leave but happy to see her begin the next chapter of her life.

“I have learned so much under Dr. Goodman,” Gardner said. “She has taught me to be a firm but fair leader, entrusting me with the beautiful family that is Rockingham Middle School.”

On Friday, Goodman said she didn’t have any plans set for her retirement, but “might take some time to figure things out and travel some.”

She also hasn’t excluded the idea of working in schools again.

Whatever she does, said her husband, Ken Goodman — newly re-elected to the state House of Representatives — he supports her decision 100 percent.

“I have a feeling she’ll be doing something productive,” he said. “She works hard, and she’s one of the smartest and most conscientious people I know. I’m very happy and proud of her.”

Richmond Senior High School Principal Jim Butler said Goodman’s announcement surprised him and called Goodman a “steadying hand” for the district.

“I believe we have all grown under her care,” he said. “During the course of her leadership, Richmond County Schools have certainly grown in academic achievement and positive school cultures. She allows us to run our schools with a great deal of support for administrators, teachers and, most importantly, the students.

“I am saddened to see her retire,” he said.”But I believe that she leaves us in a very good place.

“That is what you want as a leader: to be able to say you have made a difference.”

Goodman herself said Friday that “I’m going to miss them,” referring to those she has worked with throughout the system.

“It’s been fun watching the district grow as a team. It makes us all better and stronger.”

GOODMAN’S SUCCESSES In an op-ed column published in August, Superintendent Cindy Goodman shared “some of our successes” that she thought would make 2018-19 a good school year. “For the eighth consecutive year, Richmond County Schools has made positive gains in student achievement. This is the direct result of the hard work of our students and our teachers. We continue to close the gap with the state average in overall proficiency and exceed it in some areas — no easy task when you factor in the challenges we face. … “We also saw an increase in our graduation rate. While 81 percent represents a 5 percent increase over the rate of the previous year, there is still a lot of work to be done. We will consider it a true success when all of our students graduate. “We also have improved our attendance rates. Our staff have worked diligently on raising awareness of the ‘cost’ of missing school. The state defines students who miss more than 10 days of school in a year as being ‘chronically absent,’ and five years ago, 58 percent of our high school students fell into that category. We have cut that number by more than half — a vast improvement but still too high. “One of our greatest achievements was the successful transition of our exceptional-children’s classes into grade-level-appropriate schools. While we knew attending school with their non-disabled peers was the right placement for our children, the overwhelming acceptance and love, as well as the happiness of the children, far exceeded our expectations. “More students than ever are taking advantage of the College and Career Promise opportunity and receiving both high school and college credit for courses they take at Richmond Community College. This fall, we have 260 high school students enrolled in one or more courses at RCC.” After the school year began, Richmond County Schools learned that it was ranked No. 1 in the state for gains in the percentage of high school students passing Math 1.

