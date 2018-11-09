Program aims to provide affordable housing, addiction services

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Four homeless people in Richmond County will have affordable housing thanks to the efforts of Ronald David, host of “The Blessed Life Morning Show” on WAYN 900.

David said Thursday that one day in November of last year, while tending to his garden, he suddenly saw a vision from God telling him to try to replicate what his former church in Charlotte had done, starting with one affordable home and expanding its inventory to 50. To do this, he drafted his cousin, H. Windell Robinson, who owns several properties in Richmond County, and asked him to allow David to serve as landlord for the properties and offer lower rent to those in need of housing.

Today, David has committed himself to helping four people get back on their feet and into houses.

Roderick Powers, 28, is an employee at Perdue and a former Marine forced to sleep in his car and then staying with his grandmother after he and his wife split. Powers said the coach of his semi-pro football team hooked him up with David when he saw that Powers was struggling, and Powers is set to move into a refurbished and soon-to-be fully furnished home on Earle Franklin Boulevard in Dobbins Heights next week.

“It’s good I was able to get this house and have somewhere to go,” Powers said. “I appreciate the help.

“The house is great, (and) I love the space in the backyard.”

David will hold a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 17, at the Cole Auditorium, to raise money to furnish the homes on offer. All proceeds will go to provide bedding, furniture and other necessities for the residents, he said.

“We’re not doing this to make money,” he said. “We’re doing this to make a difference in Richmond County.”

The fundraiser, called “Love Lifted Me,” put on by “The Blessed Life” and Griffin Chrysler Jeep Dodge, will consist of a job fair and children’s talent show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by concerts and speakers from 5-10 p.m.

David said he set the rent for the homes based on the renters’ ability to pay and helped them pay some of their bills. David said he had arranged for those with drug problems — which does not include Powers — to be connected to M.E. Greenhouse in Southern Pines for treatment and put them under strict guidelines he will enforce with help.

Those guidelines include a 10:30 p.m. curfew, mandatory church and Narcotics/Alcoholics Anonymous attendance, as well as submission to drug testing. Any renter who failed a drug test would have to move out immediately, he said. Two of his planned residents have negative histories with drugs, he said.

“They’re not criminals; they just had a bad break and got caught up in drugs,” he said, adding that he would not give out the addresses of the homes so that the crowds the residents used to hang out with didn’t try to re-enter their lives.

This is not the first bit of activism David has undertaken: he has held three other events, including a backpack drive this summer to help students prepare to go back to school, which he did with material support from a bevy of local sponsors including Purdue, Nelson Funeral Home, Champion Ford, Southern Builders, First Bank and Enviva.

Also supporting David are a family of serial helpers: Jennifer and Rasheem McCrae and their sons Rasheem Jr., 10, and Nick, 7, who make up the core of Bend the Cost, which offers labor in exchange for donations.

Rasheem said he started providing general labor for people in need when a roofer did a poor job helping his mother, causing her home to have severe leaks and part of it to catch fire. She couldn’t afford to fix it, so Rasheem stepped in with his “talents,” which he said he gleaned from growing up listening to and watching adults serve their communities rather than being out in the street.

“This feels like a calling,” he said. Jennifer McCrae added: “If the Lord gives you a talent, and you (take it for granted), you lose it but if you give it to others he doubles and triples it.”

On Thursday, the McCrae family was working to clean the yard of a home on McInnis Road to prepare it for a renter. They said they would have to tear down a dilapidated storage shed and playhouse, replace a damaged deck and perform extensive work on the inside to make the house livable.

Their sons were enthusiastic helpers, braving the territory of spiders — which, their father advised, “were here before us” — and other hazards to contribute to the cause.

“I like helping everybody,” Rasheem Jr. said. “I like doing the earth good.”

Rasheem McCrae loads a mattress onto a trailer to be taken to the landfill Thursday, as part of his family's effort to provide affordable housing for someone in need. Jennifer McCrae picks up items left in the yard of a home she and her family are refurbishing in order to provide affordable housing for someone in need. Nick McCrae, 7, shows off his muscles by lifting a slide discarded by the previous owner of the home his family is refurbishing. Rasheem McCrae Jr., 10, carries a box of items to be disposed of at a home he and his family are refurbishing.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer