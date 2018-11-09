Middle school stresses careers

Paul McDole, with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, showed off his 3-year-old bloodhound, Parker, during Ellerbe Middle School’s career day. Students asked questions and learned about what it’s like to work in law enforcement. Paul McDole, with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, showed off his 3-year-old bloodhound, Parker, during Ellerbe Middle School’s career day. Students asked questions and learned about what it’s like to work in law enforcement. Vision boards hang throughout the halls of Ellerbe Middle. Every year, students and staff write about their interests, career/professional goals, educational goals and personal goals. Students are encouraged to reflect on their vision boards. Vision boards hang throughout the halls of Ellerbe Middle. Every year, students and staff write about their interests, career/professional goals, educational goals and personal goals. Students are encouraged to reflect on their vision boards. Registered dietitian Abby Kennedy talks about her journey from Pennsylvania University to Meredith College in Raleigh. She asked students what other places a registered dietitian could work if he or she weren’t in a hospital setting. Registered dietitian Abby Kennedy talks about her journey from Pennsylvania University to Meredith College in Raleigh. She asked students what other places a registered dietitian could work if he or she weren’t in a hospital setting. The NCWorks career mobile parked in front of the school as a resource for parents. Principal Melvin Ingram said this year was the first the school had welcomed the mobile services provided by NCWorks. The NCWorks career mobile parked in front of the school as a resource for parents. Principal Melvin Ingram said this year was the first the school had welcomed the mobile services provided by NCWorks.

ELLERBE — Remember being young and dreaming about what you wanted to be when you grew older? Maybe a doctor? A lawyer? Or maybe an astronaut?

Every year, the students at Ellerbe Middle School create “vision boards” that include their interests, as well as their education, career and personal goals. Guidance counselor Meghann Lambeth also coordinates a career day. Thursday’s was the fourth.

Twenty-four professionals — including an Anson County commissioner, barbers, a career coach, a registered dietitian, business owners, police officers and others — talked with students about their daily tasks and how each ended up in the job he or she has today.

“The goal is to help find their passion and career and enjoy what they do,” said Principal Melvin Ingram. “My focus has been diversity, and I want students to see people that look like them in different careers.”

Students received brochures with several questions to ask ,including education or experience needed for a job, how to prepare for a career now and advice the adults wished they had been given in middle school. Students also were encouraged to ask personal questions.

Blake Altman, owner of Evolution Health Club in Rockingham, asked students about their dream careers.

“I want to be a travel nurse,” said one.

“A soccer player,” answered another.

“I have no idea right now,” said a third.

During his session, Altman explained that it was OK not to know what they wanted to do and not to feel super pressured into knowing.

“Follow your heart and believe in yourself,” he told the class. “Do what makes you happy inside.”

Altman said that being able to talk with students was something he’d like to continue doing, since he didn’t have such opportunities when he was in school.

“This is powerful,” he said. “This means a lot and shows me what I need to be doing more.”

Other bits of advice offered by professionals mirrored what Altman explained to students during his session:

“Find what makes you happy,” said Edie Rae Bryant from Ned’s Pawn Shop. “Because who wants to go to work and not enjoy it?”

“Take what life gives you,” said Lucas Newton, a sign language interpreter. “When one door closes, another one opens.”

“Study hard and stay focused,” said Vondia Smith, owner of Elite Funeral Homes in Ellerbe.

Newton said he enjoyed being able to talk to the students about what he did for a career.

“It’s exposure,” he said. “At 12, 13 years old, I didn’t know any interpreters. There are different people out there, so it puts it in context.”

In addition to the career presentations inside the building, an NCWorks mobile truck was parked in front of the school for parents.

Ingram said it was the first year for the truck, offered as a resource to parents searching for careers. Some of the services provided by NCWorks are job readiness, professional development and career planning/counseling.

“It’s a great tool/resource to have access to and serve the citizens of Richmond County” said NCWorks manager Allison Melvin. “Once your resume is in there, an employer can go in there and search and find you when an opportunity is open.”

“It’s an opportunity to give students exposure at the middle school level,” she said. “It’s a huge day!”

Paul McDole, with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, showed off his 3-year-old bloodhound, Parker, during Ellerbe Middle School's career day. Students asked questions and learned about what it's like to work in law enforcement.

Vision boards hang throughout the halls of Ellerbe Middle. Every year, students and staff write about their interests, career/professional goals, educational goals and personal goals. Students are encouraged to reflect on their vision boards.

Registered dietitian Abby Kennedy talks about her journey from Pennsylvania University to Meredith College in Raleigh. She asked students what other places a registered dietitian could work if he or she weren't in a hospital setting.

The NCWorks career mobile parked in front of the school as a resource for parents. Principal Melvin Ingram said this year was the first the school had welcomed the mobile services provided by NCWorks.

Resources aid both students, parents

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

