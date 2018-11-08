From the break room to the bench: Chevonne Wallace elected district court judge

After spending nine years in criminal court, Chevonne Wallace now will focus on child-custody battles and other issues concerning child well-being. After spending nine years in criminal court, Chevonne Wallace now will focus on child-custody battles and other issues concerning child well-being.

ROCKINGHAM — Chevonne Wallace began her journey to District Court judge in a break-room kitchen reeking of microwaved pastrami sandwiches.

A rookie assistant district attorney, Wallace’s “office” consisted of two chair-lengths at the end of a long lunch table — conveniently situated next to the takeout menu for when her coworkers became hungry. Sitting at that table in 2009, Wallace never expected she eventually would take the District Court seat vacated by retiring Judge Scott Brewer.

But after winning the seat unopposed on Tuesday, that is exactly where she’s headed.

Wallace, 34, is the daughter of the senior resident Superior Court judge for Judicial District 16A, Tanya Wallace, and because of that, she says, everyone assumed she would run for a judgeship eventually.

“Everybody is less surprised than I am,” Wallace says.

After spending nine years in criminal court, Wallace now will focus on child-custody battles and other issues concerning child well-being, a conscious change that came after Wallace gave birth to her daughter, Avery, last year.

“I started looking at things differently (after giving birth),” Wallace says. “I think it’s a good time in life to make this change.

“I want to make things better.”

Wallace’s first term on the bench may mark another first as well: her mother apparently will be the first female judge to swear in her child in North Carolina — a mother who says she is “so pleased and proud” to see her daughter on the bench. Wallace will be sworn in in January.

“I could never imagine when I was coming along being sworn in as a judge myself, much less having a child who would do the same,” Tanya Wallace said Wednesday. Her daughter is not following in her footsteps, said the senior Wallace — this is a decision Chevonne Wallace came to on her own.

“I never encouraged her to go to law school, but when she made the decision, I was happy for her,” her mother said.

One of the people who saw Wallace’s potential early on — other than her mother, who recalled Wallace’s opting to shadow a Richmond County lawyer for career day in eighth grade as her first inkling of interest in law — was Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel. Daniel said she mentioned the prospect of a judgeship soon after Wallace became an assistant district attorney.

“The way she handled herself in court, her knowledge, her ability — she just had that way about her,” Daniel said of why she made the suggestion to Wallace. “I saw something in her where I knew she would be an excellent judge.”

Daniel said she was overjoyed that Wallace would be on the bench, calling her a “woman of integrity” and a go-getter.

“It’s a dream come true for her for me” to work with the new judge, Daniel said with a laugh.

Matt Victory, a fellow assistant district attorney in Richmond County, said Wallace had been an “incredible mentor” since he began in July 2015. Victory expressed awe at Wallace’s ability to recall details of cases years in the past and said she was an asset for new assistants who went to her with questions; she would have the answer or at least point them in the right direction.

“I’m excited for the folks coming before her (in court) because she’s going to be fair and judge everyone the same,” Victory said. “Her grasp on the law is unparalleled.”

Tanya Wallace said she hadn’t give her daughter any advice on the judgeship — other than during dinnertime conversations — partly because she’s not so sure her daughter would listen. But she’s confident Wallace will learn the job as she did when she was elected at age 32.

“(Chevonne) has watched other judges since 2009. She knows what she expects in a judge, what she likes and dislikes, and she’ll have to learn her own lessons,” the elder Wallace said.

Chevonne Wallace said that at some point early in her tenure as an assistant district attorney — back when she still was haunted by the stench of pastrami — someone gave her a piece of wisdom on how to conduct a career in law: Do the right thing, and seek justice always.

“I think I’ve done that,” she said. “I’ve always treated people with respect.”

Former ADA elected district judge

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

