Find your polling location

ELECTION DAY POLLING PLACES
Find yours and go vote!
Rockingham #1
City of Rockingham Parks & Recreation (Browder Park)
1311 Rockingham Road
Rockingham, NC 28379
Rockingham #2
Leath Memorial Library (Calvin Little Room)
412 E. Franklin Street
Rockingham, NC 28379
Rockingham #3
Northside Fire Department
209 Bear Branch Road
Rockingham, NC 28379
Wolf Pit #1
East Rockingham Senior Center
135 Safie 6th Street
Rockingham, NC 28379
Wolf Pit #2
Community Church Recreation Building
193 Mill Road
Rockingham, NC 28379
Wolf Pit #3
Cordova School (Gym)
194 Church Street
Cordova, NC 28330
Wolf Pit #4
Ellerbe Grove Baptist Church
162 Ellerbe Grove Church Rd
Rockingham, NC 28379
Marks Creek #1
First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
300 Charlotte Street
Hamlet, NC 28345
Marks Creek #2
First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall
200 Rice Street
Hamlet, NC 28345
Beaver Dam #1
Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church (Fellowship Hall)
108 McCoy Drive
Hoffman, NC 28347
Beaver Dam #2
Mt. Zion United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall
986 Ledbetter Road
Rockingham, NC 28379
Mineral Springs #1
Ellerbe Town Hall
108 W. Page Street
Ellerbe, NC 28338
Mineral Springs #2
Norman Community Center
107 East Moore Street
Norman, NC 28367
Steeles #1
Mangum Community Building
5838 Grassy Island Road
Mt. Gilead, NC 27306
Steeles #2
Concord United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
376 Concord Church Road
Ellerbe, NC 28338
Black Jack #1
Mt. Pleasant Community Building
876 Grassy Island Road
Ellerbe, NC 28338