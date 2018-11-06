Find your polling location

ELECTION DAY POLLING PLACES

Find yours and go vote!

Rockingham #1

City of Rockingham Parks & Recreation (Browder Park)

1311 Rockingham Road

Rockingham, NC 28379

Rockingham #2

Leath Memorial Library (Calvin Little Room)

412 E. Franklin Street

Rockingham, NC 28379

Rockingham #3

Northside Fire Department

209 Bear Branch Road

Rockingham, NC 28379

Wolf Pit #1

East Rockingham Senior Center

135 Safie 6th Street

Rockingham, NC 28379

Wolf Pit #2

Community Church Recreation Building

193 Mill Road

Rockingham, NC 28379

Wolf Pit #3

Cordova School (Gym)

194 Church Street

Cordova, NC 28330

Wolf Pit #4

Ellerbe Grove Baptist Church

162 Ellerbe Grove Church Rd

Rockingham, NC 28379

Marks Creek #1

First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall

300 Charlotte Street

Hamlet, NC 28345

Marks Creek #2

First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall

200 Rice Street

Hamlet, NC 28345

Beaver Dam #1

Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church (Fellowship Hall)

108 McCoy Drive

Hoffman, NC 28347

Beaver Dam #2

Mt. Zion United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall

986 Ledbetter Road

Rockingham, NC 28379

Mineral Springs #1

Ellerbe Town Hall

108 W. Page Street

Ellerbe, NC 28338

Mineral Springs #2

Norman Community Center

107 East Moore Street

Norman, NC 28367

Steeles #1

Mangum Community Building

5838 Grassy Island Road

Mt. Gilead, NC 27306

Steeles #2

Concord United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall

376 Concord Church Road

Ellerbe, NC 28338

Black Jack #1

Mt. Pleasant Community Building

876 Grassy Island Road

Ellerbe, NC 28338

