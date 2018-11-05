Hylan Avenue turns into spooky traffic jam

Contributed photo This is the coffin Carter Funeral Home gave to Michael Gamber to add to his extensive Halloween decorations. Contributed photo This is the coffin Carter Funeral Home gave to Michael Gamber to add to his extensive Halloween decorations. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Michael Gamber works on setting up one of the scarier parts of his setup for Halloween on Monday. He said that on the night of, the piece will be lit up with a strobe revealing the cadaver inside. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Michael Gamber works on setting up one of the scarier parts of his setup for Halloween on Monday. He said that on the night of, the piece will be lit up with a strobe revealing the cadaver inside. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal This is one of the pagan idols Michael Gamber made as an homage to “The Blair Witch Project,” his favorite horror film. The little figurines are strategically placed around his property on Hylan Avenue. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal This is one of the pagan idols Michael Gamber made as an homage to “The Blair Witch Project,” his favorite horror film. The little figurines are strategically placed around his property on Hylan Avenue. Contributed photo This is Michael Gamber’s dining room when it’s set up for his private Halloween party, which he holds on the Saturday before Halloween every year. Contributed photo This is Michael Gamber’s dining room when it’s set up for his private Halloween party, which he holds on the Saturday before Halloween every year.

HAMLET — If you plan to do anything other than trick-or-treat on Wednesday night, you might want to avoid going near Hylan Avenue — because you might not be able to leave. Literally.

For the past several years, the street’s Halloween profile has risen to mythic heights, largely thanks to the efforts of Michael Gamber, who uses his musical theater background to put on a show. The first thing you’ll see as you approach his house — which already came equipped with gargoyles, tall columns at the entrance and other Gothic elements — is the lasers.

Then, it likely will be the inflatable dragon on the roof, followed by an assortment of props, special effects and theme music that recall classic horror films.

But things weren’t always so elaborate, says Gamber, a clinic manager at FirstHealth Richmond Family Medicine. When he moved to the area 12 years ago, his neighbors, the Watson family — whose own home sports a blood-soaked bed sheet spelling out “Hylan Horror” — warned him that the area “takes Halloween pretty seriously.”

Gamber started with a few headstones in his front yard, and his neighbors encouraged him to cover his lawn with them.

Then another year, Carter Funeral Home offered to build him a casket.

Then in 2011, Gamber said Monday, he saw his neighbor’s decorations and said, “Next year, it’s on.”

With the Watson house splaying body parts in the front yard and Gamber’s next-door neighbor Bill Ogburn, whose family’s own traditions have taken it up a notch in recent years, the street is a big attraction.

Greg Stone, Ogburn’s grandson and a K-9 officer with the Hamlet Police Department, has taken over the decorating duties and said it was a “good-spirited competition” among the neighbors.

These days, the street is packed shoulder to shoulder with thousands of ghouls, goblins and assorted other cultural references, and the road is impassable because of rubber-neckers. In the beginning, Ogburn dispensed about half a bag of candy on Halloween. Now, he fills a wheelbarrow three times.

“We had a lot of people in those first years, but that’s nowhere near what it brings now,” Gamber said.

Along the way, the festivities have become a way to solicit donations of cat and dog food to be donated to Richmond County Animal Advocates. Though donations were low last year, James Watson said on Facebook that the family would accept dry cat and dog food for animal shelters affected by the hurricanes.

Inside Gamber’s house is just as detailed. The theme of this year’s festivities is “witches,” following previous years of “zombie” or “ghost” themes, and if one looks for a while at any wall or arrangement, the subtle and not-so-subtle witch decor jumps out: a Ouiji board peeking out over the fireplace, a stack of tarot cards, tiny skulls filling a vase, a severed head in the center of the dinner table.

Taking inspiration from his favorite horror movie, “The Blair Witch Project” — which he defends as a brilliant achievement in suspense and realism against critics likely angry about the spoiler (or just don’t like having fun) — he gathered sticks and limbs in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence to bind together into pagan idols and spooky centerpieces.

No, Gamber does not dress up; he limits himself to a simple all-black getup after a year when his high-concept makeup melted all over his costume and everyone he greeted at the party.

It’s disappointing, but Gamber’s home also is not haunted. But just a few minutes after he said that Monday, a door in his home slammed shut on its own, and Gamber quipped, “The ghosts told me to tell you it wasn’t haunted.”

While Gamber aims to wow trick-or-treaters with such theatrics as back-lit statues of lifeless brides and rigorous attention to detail — “You’ve just gotta know your color wheel,” he said — Stone and about 20 of his family members try to scare them (Gamber said he tried to scare people one year, but at the level the attention occupies now, one jump scare could cause a panic). Stone said that when he was young, he would use a strategically placed window at his grandfather’s house to scare people as they walked up the steps to the door.

Now, Stone has applied his mom’s love of decorating and covered the house from roof to ground in cobwebs, bought a professional-grade fog machine, put a bleeding human effigy out front and has turned the front yard into a zombie quarantine zone where his cousins and uncles will try to scare trick-or-treaters — especially teenagers.

“Michael really kicked it off,” Stone said. “We just fed off of him.”

Stone said he would like to connect the whole street into one long spooky trail if he could persuade the neighbors between his grandfather and the Watsons to join in.

Though not a fan of horror movies, Halloween has became a family event for Stone. He said that after his grandmother died, All Hollow’s Eve provided “a place for our family to be,” and just about everyone participates.

Stone’s fiance, Kathy Kinard, said of her soon-to-be in-laws’ tradition: “I think they’re all crazy.”

Ogburn said one year he made a dummy with a ball for a head that he painted to look like dead person, and it came out a little too realistic for his wife.

“I love to see kids enjoy themselves,” Ogburn said. “Every year it gets bigger. My grandkids keep getting new ideas.”

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

