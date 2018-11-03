Hamlet event venue opens, offers parties with a view

The Lakeside Venue next to Hamlet City Lake officially opened for business Thursday. Owned by Jo Jenkins, the former Hamlet VFW will accommodate private parties and events. Jenkins said Friday that the venue had been “booking parties left and right.” She said she also was considering adding special nights for steaks on the deck, available by reservation. The work to acquire the facility took about two years following Jenkins’s 55 years working in the medical field. She told the Daily Journal in September that she wanted to offer “something Hamlet doesn’t have,” a casual meeting place. The Lakeside Venue next to Hamlet City Lake officially opened for business Thursday. Owned by Jo Jenkins, the former Hamlet VFW will accommodate private parties and events. Jenkins said Friday that the venue had been “booking parties left and right.” She said she also was considering adding special nights for steaks on the deck, available by reservation. The work to acquire the facility took about two years following Jenkins’s 55 years working in the medical field. She told the Daily Journal in September that she wanted to offer “something Hamlet doesn’t have,” a casual meeting place.

HAMLET — The Lakeside Venue next to Hamlet City Lake officially opened for business Thursday.

Owned by Jo Jenkins, the former Hamlet VFW will now host private parties and events with a view of the lake. Jenkins said Friday they have been “booking parties left and right.” She added she is also considering adding special nights for steaks on the deck available by reservation.

The work to acquire the facility took about two years following Jenkins’ 55 years working in the medical field. She told the Daily Journal in September that she wanted to offer “something Hamlet doesn’t have,” a casual meeting place.

For more information call Jo Jenkins at 910-434-6191 or David Jenkins at 910-995-2716.

