Early voting count surpasses that of two previous midterm elections

ROCKINGHAM — As of Friday, Richmond County had logged more early voters in 2018 than it did for the previous two midterm elections, county Director of Elections Connie Kelly said.

By noon Friday, 5,692 votes had been cast — 334 more than during early voting for the 2014 midterms and 925 more than the 2010 total. 2018 totals obviously will rise after voting on Saturday, Nov. 3.

Richmond County has 30,346 registered voters, 16,364 of whom are Democrats and 5,981, Republican.

“I was expecting it to be a high turnout but not as much as it has been,” Kelly said Friday, noting the highly contested races Richmond County voters are faced with. “I also believe the (proposed constitutional) amendments (on the ballot) have driven a lot of the turnout as well.”

Election workers also have noted an uptick in absentee ballots counted during the early-voting period. As of noon Friday, the count was 192 absentee ballots counted from the 485 mailed out, leaving the potential for more to be turned in during the next few days. Five of these votes counted were of military service members.

The number of returned absentee ballots is up from 121 in 2014 and 157 in 2010.

Kelly attributed the high number of absentee ballots being mailed out this year to outside groups that sent out application materials to voters in an attempt to increase participation — a legal practice, Kelly said.

“A lot more went in the trash than went to me,” she said — but it’s likely why more absentee ballots were requested.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 6, and received by Nov. 9. The last day to apply for an absentee ballot was Tuesday, Oct. 30.

Election Day voting will be 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Any voter in line as of 7:30 p.m. will be permitted to vote.

Unlike with early voting, Election Day voting is done by precinct. A voter’s precinct is based on the address where the voter was living 30 or more days befire Election Day.

For more information, call the Richmond County Board of Elections at 910-997-8253.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

