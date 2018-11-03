Governor appoints Futrell to Superior Court, search for replacement begins

Stephan Futrell reads “Richmond County Sheriff’s Office: 233 Years of Public Service” during a 2015 meeting of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners. Stephan Futrell reads “Richmond County Sheriff’s Office: 233 Years of Public Service” during a 2015 meeting of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners.

ROCKINGHAM — Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Richmond County Attorney Stephan Futrell to the Superior Court in District 16A.

In the role, Futrell will serve Richmond, Anson, Hoke, and Scotland counties, filling the vacancy created by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Richard Brown, who is retiring.

“I’m very much honored by this, and I look forward to serving the people of this state,” Futrell said Friday. “I appreciate the governor’s confidence.”

It is unclear when Futrell’s position as county attorney will be filled. County Manager Bryan Land could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Futrell said he had anticipated finishing his career in his role as county attorney, in which he served for nearly 20 years, and as an attorney at Kitchin Neal Webb Webb & Futrell, where he has worked since 1985. With all the considerations the governor has in making the decision, “you never know” what will happen, he said, but he’s “humbled” by the appointment and called it “a bit overwhelming.”

Asked about his feelings as he prepares to leave his current position, Futrell touted his relationships within the Richmond County administration.

“I like the people I work with … I really will miss them,” he said. “We will stay friends.”

Before becoming county attorney, Futrell was city attorney for the City of Hamlet.

He holds an undergraduate degree from Wake Forest University and a law degree from Georgetown University.

Futrell’s appointment marks the fifth Richmond County official Cooper has named to a state role. Most recently, Cooper appointed Ellerbe City Attorney Bill Webb — a colleague of Futrell at Kitchin Neal Webb Webb & Futrell — to the Rural Infrastructure Authority.

The others are Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump, appointed to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission last year; former Rockingham Mayor and state Sen. Gene McLaurin, appointed to the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina last year; and Sheriff James Clemmons, appointed to the Juvenile Justice Planning Committee in May.

McLaurin said he and Futrell went to school together and called Futrell’s appointment a “great choice by the governor.”

“I’ve always been impressed with Steve,” McLaurin said. “He’s got a great legal mind, and I think he’ll be a great addition to the bench.”

County attorney moves up

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

