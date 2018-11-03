Sheriff debunks claim of RSHS threat

This screenshot from a video of the fight before classes Wednesday at Richmond Senior High School shows a group of students split off from the nucleus of the fight on the Raider logo. In the bottom right corner, a person in a gray sweatshirt puts a student in a headlock in an attempt to pull him off another student, while other students rush to help. This screenshot from a video of the fight before classes Wednesday at Richmond Senior High School shows a group of students split off from the nucleus of the fight on the Raider logo. In the bottom right corner, a person in a gray sweatshirt puts a student in a headlock in an attempt to pull him off another student, while other students rush to help.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office sent two deputies to Richmond Senior High School on Friday, after school officials reported receiving what they thought was a threat against the school system. But Sheriff James Clemmons said later in the day that “there was never a threat made.”

It was unclear a news release from Clemmons on Friday afternoon whether he meant that the initial report of a threat was false, whether a threat was perceived but turned out not to be real or whether a threat was made but was found not to be credible.

Schools’ spokeswoman Briana Goins could not be reached for comment via text or phone Friday. Major Jay Childers did not respond to an emailed request for clarification Friday afternoon.

But Friday morning, Chief Deputy Mark Gulledge said that the department sent two deputies to the high school, just as it had following two fights there Wednesday.

Those fights resulted in charging 12 students with one misdemeanor count each of disorderly conduct at school and simple affray. One large fight involved 10 males and the other, two female students.

The females were in the Richmond County jail under $500 bonds following a fight in which they both hit another female multiple times with closed fists, warrants for their arrest show. Both posted bond Wednesday and were released.

The 10 males charged were involved in a brawl on the front courtyard of the school before classes started and as dozens of other students formed a ring around them to watch and shoot video. All 10 were released into the custody of parents or guardians.

The students charged ranged in age from 16 to 18. The Daily Journal does not report the names of juveniles and did not wish to single out the three students who were 18. It also did not post a video of the large fight it obtained, to make sure no juveniles’ identities would be revealed.

Friday morning, someone posted a different video of the incident on the newspaper’s Facebook page. That video showed how the fight began.

In in, a group of students stands on the Raider logo in the front courtyard. One student in a gray sweatshirt, whose hands are on his hips, stretches his arms in a direct challenge to another student.

Behind him, a student in a black sweatshirt drops his book bag and punches the student in the gray sweatshirt in the face from behind, sparking the melee.

The video seems to suggest — by the number of students gathered and by their being able to take video of the fight from before it started — that at least some students knew what was about to happen.

When reached by phone Thursday, Goins denied that the fight was premeditated but added that the Richmond County Schools Special Police, who are conducting the investigation, would not tell school administration even if it had been.

