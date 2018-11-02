12 students charged in Wednesday fights, video emerges showing courtyard brawl

This screenshot from a video of the fight before classes Wednesday at Richmond Senior High School shows a group of students split off from the nucleus of the fight on the Raider logo. In the bottom right corner, a person in a gray sweatshirt puts a student in a headlock in an attempt to pull him off another student, while other students rush to help. This screenshot from a video of the fight before classes Wednesday at Richmond Senior High School shows a group of students split off from the nucleus of the fight on the Raider logo. In the bottom right corner, a person in a gray sweatshirt puts a student in a headlock in an attempt to pull him off another student, while other students rush to help.

ROCKINGHAM — Police have charged 12 Richmond Senior High School students with misdemeanors following two fights at the school Wednesday morning, one of which amounted to a brawl on the school logo in the front courtyard, according to a video that circulated on social media.

The video, acquired by the Daily Journal, is about 44 seconds long and shows numerous students swinging at one another at once over the Raider logo, and smaller groups of three or four students breaking off as they become tangled up together.

At about the 3-second mark, a student in a yellow shirt can be seen repeatedly punching a student in a black shirt who has fallen to the ground. After other students intervene, the student in the yellow shirt pursues the one in the black shirt and the two fall down again as other students struggle to pull them apart.

Other skirmishes can be seen in the background.

At the 5-second mark, a student in a gray sweatshirt and a student in a black sweatshirt can be seen exchanging punches before another student appears to tackle the one in the black from behind.

At about the 20-second mark, a female student behind the camera says, “Oh my God, he’s fighting the cop!” while the student in a gray sweatshirt struggles with an officer trying to lock his arms behind his back.

Multiple teachers — both male and female — appear throughout the video, trying to intervene.

Students can be seen lining the walkway above the courtyard and watching from closer under the breezeway. One near the camera can be heard jeering, “They mobbin’ his a**!” numerous times, referring to multiple students apparently focusing on one individual.

School spokeswoman Briana Goins said Wednesday that no one was seriously hurt and no weapons were involved in what happened at the school.

On Thursday, she said school officials did not know what sparked the fight or whether it was the result of something that had occurred outside school.

Richmond County Schools’ policy prohibits fighting, but Goins would not say what disciplinary action would be taken against those involved.

On Wednesday, school officials closed the entrance gates following the fight and ordered teachers not to allow students out of their classrooms until the situation was under control. Once the gates were reopened, a sheriff’s deputy was placed at the gates as a precaution.

The measures did not amount to an “official lockdown,” Goins said Wednesday. Students were allowed to report to their first-block classes, and the school remained on normal schedule after the fight. A recording sent out to all parents at about 9:30 a.m. described the situation.

“The safety of our students is our first priority,” Goins said.

In all, 10 male students were charged in the fight, and all were released into the custody of parents or guardians. The two others arrested were females, both charged with hitting another female with closed fists multiple times, according to warrants for their arrests. The two female students were placed in the Richmond County Jail in lieu of $500 secure bonds, which each posted Wednesday.

It is unclear where or when the second fight occurred Wednesday.

All 12 students were charged with one misdemeanor count each of disorderly conduct at school and simple affray. All are scheduled to appear in court Nov. 15.

The Daily Journal is not reporting the names of those charged because most are juveniles. Of the 10 males charged, three are 16, four are 17 and three are 18. The two females arrested are 16 and 17 years old.

Richmond County Schools’ Special Police and sheriff’s deputies transported the students involved in the fight off campus and to the magistrate’s office to be charged, according to Chief Deputy Mark Gulledge of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

This screenshot from a video of the fight before classes Wednesday at Richmond Senior High School shows a group of students split off from the nucleus of the fight on the Raider logo. In the bottom right corner, a person in a gray sweatshirt puts a student in a headlock in an attempt to pull him off another student, while other students rush to help.

Online video shows teachers trying to intervene

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

