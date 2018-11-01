Work begins on Hoffman park

Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal A sign bearing a drawing of the coming Hoffman town park stands off U.S. 1 southbound, in the place where the park will be. A picnic area, parking lot and walking trail are projected to be complete by December. But for now, all that shows the park is coming are the signs and some construction stakes. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal A sign bearing a drawing of the coming Hoffman town park stands off U.S. 1 southbound, in the place where the park will be. A picnic area, parking lot and walking trail are projected to be complete by December. But for now, all that shows the park is coming are the signs and some construction stakes.

HOFFMAN — By spring, Hoffman will have a town park for families to gather, bringing the community closer.

Construction on the park began earlier this year, Mayor Tommy Hart said Wednesday. Seven to eight months ago, workers began clearing thick growth in the area.

The town won a N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant for $80,000 and will match that amount from town finances.

Construction of the 8-acre park will come in two phases:

– By December, there will be a parking lot, a picnic area with restrooms and a walking trail.

– The second phase will be completed by spring and will include playground equipment and a barbecue pit.

“It’ll give us a place to take the kids, do reading and take a walk,” Hart said.

Mayor Pro Tem Daniel Kelly said the park will be the first of its kind for the community. Until now, residents have had to travel north to Southern Pines to walk a trail, but now they’ll have a place to go closer to home.

“I think it’ll bring the community closer together,” he said. “In the summer, there will be walking trails and family reunions. It’ll be nice scenery.”

Amanda Mason said she had lived in Hoffman for 44 years and hadn’t seen much to do around town besides activities that happen at the community center, the old Hoffman School.

“It’s something we need,” she said. “It’s somewhere people can come together.”

Sylvia Crawford, a mother of five, and April Jones, a mother of three, both said the park would be a place they’d use once it’s complete.

“It’ll be somewhere for the kids to play and interact,” Crawford said.

“It’ll bring more positivity for the kids,” Jones said. “They can go and play and have fun — like ‘back in the day’ fun.”

In addition to the future playground equipment, walking trail and picnic area, Parks and Recreation Director Rory Jones hopes to start a community garden in the park. Not only will the children have something to do, but the parents will have a place to exercise while their children play, he said.

“It’ll benefit the whole community,” he said.

Kelly hopes the first phase of the park will be complete in time for the town’s Christmas tree lighting the first Monday of December.

Town hopes to finish Phase 1 by Christmastime

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

