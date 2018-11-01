Downtown Rockingham businesses have been without phone, internet for weeks due to damaged AT&T cable

An AT&T crew member talks to others down in the manhole on the corner of East Franklin and North Hancock streets. The crews have popped up all over downtown Rockingham during the past few weeks. An AT&T crew member talks to others down in the manhole on the corner of East Franklin and North Hancock streets. The crews have popped up all over downtown Rockingham during the past few weeks.

ROCKINGHAM — With hurricanes Florence and Michael far in the rear view for most Richmond County residents, several downtown Rockingham businesses have been without internet and phone service since as far back as Oct. 10, apparently as a result of flood damage.

The offices of Thomas Nichols Jr. and that of Deane, Williams and Deane — both on East Franklin Street — reported ongoing issues with their phone and internet, as has Helms Jewelers. Of those businesses, Deane, Williams and Deane reported the worst issues with service, provided by AT&T.

Suzanne Timmons, secretary for Deane, Williams and Dean, said that since Oct. 10, the office had been without internet service and limited to one phone line which has to be shared by three secretaries and two lawyers. As with most Richmond County residents, Timmons said, phone and internet service was spotty in the week or so after the hurricane, but when a temporary fix put in by AT&T failed after about five days, it was out for good.

“We’ve lost a lot of business because of this,” she said. “If anybody wants to talk to us, they pretty much have to come (in person) … If one person is on the phone, no one can call in.”

Lawyer Kelly Williams said that without internet, the office had been unable to view court calendars, access Department of Social Services reports, process credit card payments, send or receive faxes, and conduct necessary research for cases, among other functions.

When reached for comment via email Friday, AT&T spokesman Lance Skelly said: “We are working as quickly as possible to repair fiber in the area, which was affected by flooding from Hurricane Florence and further damaged by Hurricane Michael. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Company crews have popped up all over downtown Rockingham, climbing into and out of manholes from the early morning until the evening.

Timmons said AT&T representatives told her office that a manhole flooded after Hurricane Michael, damaging a significant cable and requiring a part to be ordered. She said the representative described the issue as water damage to a thick cable containing about 1,000 wires which have to be reconnected by hand.

Initially, Deane, Williams and Deane was told the part would come in on the 18th and that it would be in place by the 22nd, but when that deadline passed, an AT&T representative gave the law firm another deadline of the 27th, which also passed with no improvement in service, Timmons said. The latest time the firm spoke with AT&T, it was told not to expect a fix this week either, according to Timmons and another secretary in the office.

A supervisor with AT&T apologized for the delay two weeks ago, Timmons said. When the firm inquired about what would happen to its bill, the supervisor told them to call the company and refer them back to him if it needed confirmation of the lack of service.

Ellyn Brannick, owner of Helms Jewelers, said she has had no phone or internet service since Oct. 12, following the failure of the temporary fix. She since has adapted her cell phone to process credit card payments.

Brannick had been on the phone with AT&T more than an hour Wednesday and around noon purchased a second cell phone and plan that has been set up to take calls that come in to the store’s regular phone number.

“I know it’s affected our business,” Brannick said, adding that a man came in recently, angry that he couldn’t call in to check on a repair, and instead demanded the piece back without paying for it.

“I lost his business and probably that customer for life,” she said.

Brannick said she had secured herself a $54 credit on her next phone bill. She also gets AT&T service at her home, just a few blocks from her store, and said the phone and internet there were working fine.

The Daily Journal spoke to six other businesses in downtown Rockingham for this article. Owner of the Headlines hair salon, Daniel Sweatt, said his business was a Spectrum customer and had no issues with its service other than for a few hours during Florence.

Another Spectrum customer who asked not to be named reported a similar outage during the initial storm.

An AT&T customer who asked not to be named reported lingering issues with phone lines and a fax machine but said the issues had been fixed after “keeping on” AT&T.

A representative with the Richmond County Post Office, an AT&T customer, said the post office was unable to process credit card payments for about a week after the hurricane, but service since had been restored.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

