RPD promotes four officers to sergeant

ROCKINGHAM — Chief Billy Kelly had the rare opportunity Tuesday to promote four officers to the rank of sergeant at once.

The four were Detective Ronald Brigman Jr., Cpl. Justin Chance, Officer John Haywood and Cpl. Lonnie McCaskill. They were able to be promoted at once because two were up for promotion and the other two had been brought in to fill recent vacancies, Lt. George Gillenwater said.

Kelly said the process of selecting those who given the rank of sergeant was difficult and was based on the officers’ commitment to the community, their ability to lead and their completion of the training requirements for the rank.

“All these officers have done that,” Kelly said. He told a story about a woman coming up to speak to him at an event who complimented his officers, saying that anytime she called them they were always professional and well trained, and gave her and her family a sense of calm.

“I told her I understood that and that when I leave out of town, I have the same sense of confidence knowing that I have supervisors in place to take care of what needs to be taken care of,” Kelly said.

City Manager Monty Crump thanked the officers and their families for withstanding the challenges of the job in service of the community.

“We can never pay any officer enough or say thanks to any family enough for the prices you pay to serve our citizens and our families and our community,” Crump said. “I want every police officer that comes to work for the City of Rockingham to make it a career … That’s why we try our best to provide the support, equipment, vehicles, training, facilities, whatever we can do.”

After Kelly officially pinned each officer’s new badge on his uniform, the men were given the chance to speak. Haywood quipped that the officer the woman in Kelly’s story talked about was he but became serious when talking about the quality of his colleagues and Rockingham’s administrative leadership.

“I can firsthand tell you this is a top-notch organization,” Haywood said. “I’ve been other places, enjoyed it, but I can honestly say if you were to leave here, you would realize what you lost and you would hope to come back.”

The Rockingham Police Department also swore in a new patrolman, David Gallops, who is returning from a two-month stint with the Sunset Beach Police Department. Gallops will start Friday.

Detective Ronald Brigman Jr., Cpl. Justin Chance, Officer John Haywood, and Cpl. Lonnie McCaskill sit as Chief Billy Kelly introduces them before their promotions to the rank of sergeant.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

