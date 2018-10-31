Rockingham man charged with attempted arson, assaulting child

Harris Harris Little Little Jarrell Jarrell

ROCKINGHAM — Police have arrested a man accused of attempting to set furniture on fire and firing a gun during an argument with his girlfriend.

At about 4 a.m. Oct. 23, Gabriel Terrel Harris, 25, allegedly set paper ablaze in an attempt to light a couch and clothing on fire while arguing with his girlfriend, Lt. George Gillenwater said Tuesday. At some point during the incident, Harris also allegedly assaulted a child younger than 12 and pointed a gun at his girlfriend, who Gillenwater said then grabbed the barrel of the gun, causing it to go off.

Gillenwater said the child and girlfriend sustained minor injuries: a busted lip for the child and scratches for the girlfriend.

Harris is charged with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, attempted first-degree arson, possession of a firearm by a felon, and one misdemeanor count each of assault on a child younger than 12, assault by pointing a gun and assault on a female.

He is being held without bond at the Richmond County Jail and is to appear in court Nov. 5.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Harris has served three years and eight months in prison for felony convictions dating to December 2010. That year, Harris was convicted of three felony counts of breaking and entering, and two felony counts of larceny after breaking and entering, for which he served three months in prison.

In February 2014, he was convicted of one felony count each of burglary in the first and second degrees, for which he served three years and five months in prison, state records show.

Deputies arrest car-theft suspect

A Rockingham man suspected of stealing two vehicles on July 24 and 25 was taken into custody Saturday.

Mario Devon Little, 29, of Eastside Drive Apartments allegedly stole a 1989 Chevrolet Camaro and a 1993 Cadillac, with an estimated value of $2,000 total, warrants for his arrest show.

Little allegedly sold the vehicles to a metal-recycling company in Hamlet for $211 each.

He is charged with two felony counts each of larceny of a motor vehicle and obtaining property by false pretenses.

Little is being held at the Richmond County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secure bond and is to appear in court Nov. 15.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Little has no previous convictions in North Carolina.

Man charged with selling crack

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Monday charged Kenneth Reid Jarrell, 50, of Seventh Avenue Aleo with 10 felonies relating to the sale of crack cocaine.

Jarrell allegedly sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant on three occasions at his home.

He is charged with three felony counts each of selling a Schedule II controlled substance; delivering a Schedule II controlled substance; and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; and one felony count of maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling a controlled substance.

Jarrell is being held at the Richmond County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secure bond. He is to appear in court Nov. 15.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Jarrell was incarcerated once for 15 days following a January 1993 conviction for driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license. He has been convicted of six other misdemeanors in Moore and Richmond counties dating back to October 1986, for all of which he was sentenced to probation, records show.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at [email protected] or 910-817-2674.

