Fight forces RSHS to close gates, multiple students arrested

ROCKINGHAM — A fight broke out between multiple students before classes started Wednesday morning at Richmond Senior High School, prompting school officials to close the gates at the entrance of the school as a precaution.

All students involved in the fight were charged and transported off campus by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, according to Public Information Officer Briana Goins. No one was seriously hurt and no weapons were involved, Goins said.

It is unclear how many students were involved.

The school was not placed under an official lockdown, according to Goins. Students were allowed to go to their first block classes, but teachers were told to keep their students in their classrooms and not to give out hall passes.

The gates at the entrances to the school have been reopened, though sheriff’s deputies are posted at the gates as a precaution.

“The safety of our students is our first priority,” Goins said.

The school is operating on a normal class schedule.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

