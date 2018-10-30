Gray skies, jubilant crowds

Antonio Jacobs cooks ribs at the Seaboard Festival on Saturday. Food was a main feature of the event, with turkey legs, deep-fried Oreos and collard sandwiches all on the menu. Antonio Jacobs cooks ribs at the Seaboard Festival on Saturday. Food was a main feature of the event, with turkey legs, deep-fried Oreos and collard sandwiches all on the menu. A 1966 Chevrolet Malibu outfitted with modern technology and interior sits gleaming near the Hamlet Depot. A 1966 Chevrolet Malibu outfitted with modern technology and interior sits gleaming near the Hamlet Depot. Crowds clogged the streets all day Saturday, meeting friends, eating fair fare and testing their skills at carnival games. The festival stretched for several blocks — from the Hamlet Depot to the town library. Crowds clogged the streets all day Saturday, meeting friends, eating fair fare and testing their skills at carnival games. The festival stretched for several blocks — from the Hamlet Depot to the town library. Taveon Covington, 5, tries to ring the bell on the strongman game. It seemed every other child strolled Main Street hugging an inflatable alien or baseball bat. Taveon Covington, 5, tries to ring the bell on the strongman game. It seemed every other child strolled Main Street hugging an inflatable alien or baseball bat.

HAMLET — Thousands crowded Main Street Hamlet on Saturday, as they took in the sights, smells and tastes of everything the 36th annual Seaboard Festival had to offer. Children tested their strength at the strongman games, winning inflatable prizes, and families lined up for funnel cakes, candied apples, collard sandwiches and other fair goodies.

Seaboard President Chuck Cobb worried a bit early in the day when the skies seemed to refuse to brighten. Still, he said, the festival went great, and he received a lot of positive feedback from both fledgling and repeat vendors.

“It was one big team effort; and for me, it was great to be a part of that team,” Cobb said Monday. “We will take our experiences from this year and see if we can improve upon it next year.”

D’Juna Bostick said she took her foster children to the festival every year, giving them a full day of fun, as well as some great food. One of her kids, Chad, 14, said his favorite part of the day was the car show.

“It’s a great way to bring in the fall spirit,” Bostick said.

Mayor Bill Bayless also was impressed by the work the volunteers put into making the festival successful, estimating that this year’s offering was “probably the best they’ve had.”

“To me, it was just the good job that was done,” Bayless said. “We didn’t have any problems during the day that I’m aware of.”

Hamlet Police Capt. Marc Terry and Chief Scott Waters didn’t have any suspicious activity to note either. Strategically placed around Hamlet were Tsunami cameras — self-contained video-recording units that can be reached wirelessly for retrieval or monitoring. But on Saturday, the cameras caught no ne’er-do-wells in the act.

“They’re an extra set of eyes for law enforcement,” Waters said. “It’s an extra officer on the street, and we hope it deters crime.”

“It’s a soldier doing its thing,” Terry said. “They’re very useful pieces of equipment so far, and I think it’ll only going to get better.”

The cameras recently were installed at three spots in town.

Friends catching up with friends

With several booths and vendors to choose from, Shian Chavis had two things on her mind: teriyaki chicken on a stick and caramel apples.

She and her son weaved through thick crowds, with her holding her son’s hand tightly and her son carrying his inflatable Ninja Turtle close, on the hunt to find their yearly favorites.

But on the way to the candied-apple booth, Chavis ran into a friend she hadn’t seen in a while.

“This is the main reason I’m out here,” she said. “It’s to see friends. I’m all about family, and we can talk about our grandkids.”

Chavis and her friend Jennifer Hooks stood among the crowd, catching up on their children, their friends and their food.

“She can cook like it’s nobody’ business,” Chavis said, laughing.

“We can go back and forth on each other’s food,” Hooks added.

And while Chavis put off purchasing her candied apple, she patiently stood in line with her family to get her teriyaki chicken on a stick, which she said was delicious.

Running for the scholarships

What started as a cloudy day made for good running conditions for those who participated in the Seaboard 5K on Saturday morning.

The race — a 3.1-mile course that looped over rolling hills — began at 8 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church off 406 McDonald Ave. Two hundred fourteen participants registered for the event, and 182 finished. Runners received custom-made medals to hang around from necks, and top finishers received acrylic awards with engravings.

Zachary Ferguson of from Southern Pines was the overall top male finisher, and Christelle Duncan of Athens, Georgia, the overall top female finisher. Ferguson finished the course in 17 minutes and 15 seconds; Duncan finished in 24 minutes, 46 seconds.

The money raised from the race will go toward scholarships to Richmond Community College. Last year, the race raised enough money to provide two scholarships.

“Our main goal isn’t to make more money,” said Director Duke Smith. “If we can make enough to pay for the scholarships, pay for the event and donate to charity, then we’re happy.”

A last-minute call for conductors

The traditional Conductor’s Call competition, the last event of the evening for the Seaboard Festival, was in jeopardy in the minutes leading up to it. Cobb said no one had signed up for the event about 30 minutes before it started — for which planners were to give out trophies for the three best in two age groups — so he sent event staff on a mission to round up competitors.

After the scramble, workers wound up with about a dozen in each age group. Participants competed to see who could give the heartiest, loudest and most effective call of “All aboard!” for an imaginary train. Several lost their nerve as they got to the microphone; others became overexcited and simply screamed, but a few stepped into the role of conductor seamlessly, calling back to Hamlet’s history as a hub along the train route down the Eastern Seaboard.

Wayne DeBerry won first place in the 14-and-older division, and Grayson Roscoe, 8, won the 13-and-younger division.

DeBerry, who said he had loved trains since he was a kid, has been competing in the event for about eight or nine years, ever since someone at the festival asked him to give it a shot. The win was his second.

“I just went down there one year and they asked people to join it,” DeBerry said, adding that he placed in the top three on his first try. Since then he’s practiced his call, refining the delivery and the message. His call was the most complex and yet the best executed of the day. “I make sure I get down there every year to try and win … I love Hamlet because it’s where I was born and raised.”

Crowds clog Hamlet for 36th annual Seaboard