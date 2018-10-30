Young author finds that poetry shields him from adversity

Mario Walker’s latest book “Young With a Purpose” can be found for purchase on Amazon for Kindle readers or in paperback version. Mario Walker’s latest book “Young With a Purpose” can be found for purchase on Amazon for Kindle readers or in paperback version.

HAMLET — Mario Walker began writing poetry when he was 14, after hearing a fellow church member testify poetically about becoming a Christian.

Verse was a way for Walker to escape the taunts of his peers when he was younger, he says. Now 22, he hopes for success and a book tour for his volume “Young With a Purpose.”

“(Poetry) helped me be more creative with my words,” he says. “I feel like people can relate to my book. I talk a lot about my faith, and I try to be transparent.”

Originally from Queens, New York, Walker was adopted by Betty Mowe when he was 2. The pair moved from New York to Richmond County when Walker was 11.

Mowe says the adoption agency told her that because Walker was autistic, he wouldn’t be able to read, write or live normally. That didn’t hold her back; instead, she pushed him to be great.

“They can’t tell an autistic kid that they can’t do something,” she says. “Just tell them they can, and they will. He could do what everyone else could do.”

In 2014, Walker wrote his first book, “A New Beginning.” Mowe says she hadn’t realized he was working on a book and was proud to see his accomplishment.

“I was so happy,” she says. “I didn’t know he wrote it, but when I saw it, I helped push him.”

Walker’s writing process is fairly simple. He comes up with ideas and writes down words he associates with those topics. Mowe says she stays out of his way when he writes but helps proofread when he’s finished.

“Sometimes I write poems in five minutes, and some take me a few days or weeks,” Walker says.

In 2016, Walker traveled to Lumberton with a group of peers for an event called “Gifted Youth,” to perform spoken word in front of an audience.

“Those poets out there killed it,” he says, recalling the event. “And they loved what I said.”

One of his favorite poems is “Lyrical Power,” which reads like this:

“I spit metaphors and similes,

“Nouns and verbs,

“I spit these words

“For the hood and the burbs.”

He said it’s about young people looking for hope wherever they come from.

“I speak light in the darkness that surrounds me,

“Surrounded by drugs, gunshots and poverty.

“Hope is still in the air,

“Because God is a part of me.”

Earlier this year, Walker published his newest book, “Young With a Purpose,” with the hope that it resonates with audiences both young and old. The collection of poems is about “finding your purpose and having dreams and goals,” he says.

“I hope they see that I’m just like them and that I go through things, too,” he says. “I doubt myself and ask myself, ‘Am I crazy for doing this? Is poetry for me?’

“But the reactions I get from others … I know I should be doing this.”

And his mom is with him every step of the way.

“I’m very proud of him,” she said. “I hope he reaches his goals in life. If this is what he loves in life, I’ll back him up.”

Copies of Walker’s books can be found on Amazon in both Kindle and paperback versions.

Mario Walker’s latest book “Young With a Purpose” can be found for purchase on Amazon for Kindle readers or in paperback version. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_book_color.jpg Mario Walker’s latest book “Young With a Purpose” can be found for purchase on Amazon for Kindle readers or in paperback version.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]