Your candidates for county commissioner, in their own words

Last week, the Daily Journal sent the six candidates for the Board of County Commissioners questionnaires whose answers we hoped would help voters better understand the men who wish to direct the county’s future.

Four seats on the board are up for grabs. The incumbents are Don Bryant, Herb Long and Ben Moss. Challengers are Tavares Bostic, Jim Entwistle and Rick Watkins. The fourth seat up for grabs is that of Commissioner Thad Ussery, who will retire from the board following the election.

The candidates were asked to limit their answers to three sentences, and some answers have been edited to fit this requirement. We set no word limit, however.

The answers are presented alphabetically based on the candidates’ last names. They have been edited lightly with AP Style and correct spelling in mind, but we have not corrected grammar or added punctuation for fear of misinterpretation.

Tavares Bostic (D)

Age: 33

Education: Masters of Social Work with certification in clinical mental health from the University of Pittsburgh, Bachelor ofSocial Work from N.C. A&T State University

Professional experience: CEO of Bostic Counseling & Consulting, licensed clinical social worker (North and South Carolina)

Poor financial management forced the board to tighten the county’s belt this fiscal year. What will you do to prevent this situation from recurring?

As a small business owner, I find that the combination of effective communication, competence and integrity will always create financial strength and stability and I have no doubt that the same applies when governing a county. Running a county isa team effort and part of the responsibilities for county commissioners is to ensure that each team member has the support and understanding of the overall mission for our county. If elected, I believe that we prevent financial situations like this from happening by the teaming of commissioners to increase efficiency in communication, identify and correct financial discrepancies early, and create financial transparency and honesty for the people that have elected us to serve them.

Since Richmond County commissioners are elected at-large rather than by district, how will you serve the best interests of all county residents?

Whether county commissioners are elected at-large or by districts, the overall mission for county commissioners should be the same. How do we look to support policies and ideas that create avenues for every resident to feel included in the county’s overall growth? As a clinical therapist, I understand that the best way to create healthy relationships especially with people I look to serve is broken down into three areas: listen with the intent to understand and not simply to give a response, understand that everyone operates from the perspective of their world and that world could be different from my own, and strive to work with the person in creating solutions and not assume that I can play hero to their needs.

What unique features of Richmond County will you showcase to draw more interest from businesses/industry?

I believe that potential business/industry that look to make roots in rural areas like Richmond County begin by assessing the overall health and stability of small business. In our county, not only do we have many seasoned small businesses, we now have several small businesses owned and operated by young people, a rarity these days. Next, we use Richmond CommunityCollege as a bargaining chip: RCC’s engineering program provides an enormous opportunity to show energy and technology companies that Richmond County is producing graduates that are willing to keep their talents here which will change the negative narrative that has impeded our growth.

In the polarized world we live in, how will you make sure that the residents of Richmond County come before personal or political considerations?

Ensuring that the residents of Richmond County can avoid living in societal or economic stagnation is my only personal or political consideration. I am a large proponent of progressive thinking, community involvement and basic fairness. I believe that these qualities can help us all create a Richmond County that we can all be proud of.

Why should voters elect (or re-elect) you as county commissioner?

I want our residents to know that I will work tirelessly to improve our fiscal responsibility and public safety, and help create jobs that reflect the 21st century so that we can change the negative narratives that have hindered our growth. Additionally, from the northern end of our county on down, I will work with local leaders in each area to ensure that our residents’ needs are adequately being met. Good residents, our future is no longer at the mercy of stale politics and self-serving solutions; together we must marry the wisdom of our elders with the zeal and innovation of our young people to move the needle forward in Richmond County.

Don M. Bryant (D)

Age: 74

Education: B.S. and M.S. from North Carolina State University

Professional experience: schoolteacher for 30 years at Richmond Senior High School and managing owner of Bryant’s Turf and Landscaping Inc., since 1978

Poor financial management forced the board to tighten the county’s belt this fiscal year. What will you do to prevent this situation from recurring?

Financial spending is based on a projected budget, and recently the projection of precious management was adopted by the incoming management. While unfortunate, this can be remedied with tax revenues from the continuing recruitment of businesses and industries and careful ongoing budgeting.

Since Richmond County commissioners are elected at-large rather than by district, how will you serve the best interest of all county residents?

As a lifelong resident of Richmond County and throughout 40 years as a business owner and 30 years as a teacher, I have built relationships with people within the entire county.

What unique features of Richmond County will you showcase to draw more interest from businesses/industry?

Richmond County has the advantage of being “the heart of the Carolinas,” within approximately 100 miles of major cities in both Carolinas and with access to major highways, railroad and a local airport. Equally important, we have an abundance of clear air, land and water.

In the polarized world we live in, how will you make sure that the residents of Richmond County come before personal or political considerations?

Richmond County’s citizens deserve leadership that upholds the oath of office that swears to put them first, and I will continue to do so. Unity among us strengthens our county; divisions weaken it.

Why should voters elect (or re-elect) you as county commissioner?

I truly love our county and care about our people. If re-elected as a commissioner, I will continue to promote: agriculture, improvement of education, job creation and protection of our natural resources. All these elements strengthen each other when properly used together to build a better Richmond County.

Jim Entwistle (R)

Age: 74

Education: B.A., Elon University

Masters in Clinical Counseling, The Citadel

One year law school, Concord University

Professional experience: lifelong self-employed general contractor

Poor financial management forced the board to tighten the county’s belt this fiscal year. What will you do to prevent this situation from recurring?

I will immediately bring to the table the central goal of a strategic financial plan that applies rigorous financial analysis, clear department accountability and justification to the operating budget, and quarterly budget reports with spending reviews to inform and analyze. The budget going forward will be based on actual input, common sense, analytical data, transparency, adequate opportunity for input from citizens and county employees, and measurement of county production/services to citizen satisfaction. Budget truth is the only answer I will accept.

Since Richmond County commissioners are elected at-large rather than by district, how will you serve the best interest of all county residents?

I support meeting individuals and groups from all areas to discuss and problem solve issues for initiatives and common sense actions that are doable. Also, bring communities together to discuss and solve mutual concerns in a friendly, collaborative manner. Actually we all have a common interest in a better Richmond County and together we can do it!

What unique features of Richmond County will you showcase to draw more interest from businesses/industry?

The unique features I will showcase are that our large, beautiful county is centrally located to distribute, draw, and support commercial and residential folks from anywhere. I will focus on encouraging and growing small businesses. Come build, work and create in Richmond County to be part of the development that will offer even more opportunities and excellent quality of life enjoyment.

In the polarized world we live in, how will you make sure that the residents of Richmond County come before personal or political considerations?

I don’t view the world as polarized but in need of more understanding and celebration of our commonalities and mutual interest to have a safe, accepting county in which to educate, live and work. Inclusive problem solving to find common ground that is aside from differences so that new relationships can thrive. I am independent, a self-thinker and not beholden to any faction. Actually, the answer to this question is to follow the Golden Rule: Matthew 7:12.

Why should voters elect (or re-elect) you as county commissioner?

You should elect me because you have a unique opportunity to have a commissioner that will give out his cell number and meet anyone to discuss Richmond County issues — plus I’ll buy the coffee. I follow the Golden Rule and I will be humbled to be part of the Richmond County growth.

Herbie Long (D)

Age: 67

Education: three years of college

Work experience: 41 years’ telephone experience; three years with Heins Telephone Co. in Sanford and 38 years at Ellerbe Telephone Co.

Poor financial management forced the board to tighten the county’s belt this fiscal year. What will you do to prevent this situation from recurring?

We, the Board of Commissioners, instituted measures nearly a year ago to prevent this from recurring. There are monthly meetings with our county manager, ALL department heads, and any available commissioners to discuss each department and where it stands with its submitted budget for the current fiscal year. Any and all positives/negatives are addressed immediately.

Since Richmond County commissioners are elected at-large rather than by district, how will you serve the best interest of all county residents?

Having been born, lived in Hamlet, worked in the Ellerbe/Norman area for 38 years and have lived in Rockingham for the past 38 years, I have ROOTS and relationships with the entire county. I pride myself with always working with and helping ALL citizens of Richmond County, African-American, Latino and Caucasian.

What unique features of Richmond County will you showcase to draw more interest from businesses/industry?

First and foremost would be the citizens of Richmond County. Then I would showcase the Richmond County school system, Richmond Community College, our abundant water resources, our industrial parks, the airport, the railroad/highway systems only to mention a few. Great assets!!!

In the polarized world we live in, how will you make sure that the residents of Richmond County come before personal or political considerations?

In both my professional life and serving as a commissioner, I have demonstrated my passion, dedication, honesty and willingness to help in any way ALL citizens of Richmond County. I do not nor have I ran from, hid from nor covered up any issue. If you do not want a truthful answer to a question or problem, “Don’t Ask,” because that is what you will get from me.

Why should voters elect (or re-elect) you as county commissioner?

Making Richmond County a better place to live, work and play has always been a top priority in my life, both professionally and as a private citizen. Richmond County is moving in a great direction, we have a lot of positives working for us and I would like to continue this positive movement. I have always been honest and up front with you, the citizen, and will continue to do so if re-elected.

Ben Moss (R)

Age: 38

Education: high school graduate, some college

Professional experience: 20 years with CSX, eight years as a commissioner

Poor financial management forced the board to tighten the county’s belt this fiscal year. What will you do to prevent this situation from recurring?

I do not believe we had poor financial management last year. We did not meet the projections set forth in the budget. Sometimes you have an off year and have to regroup.

Since Richmond County commissioners are elected at-large rather than by district, how will you serve the best interest of all county residents?

I will continue to try and improve our economic development and tax base, and also continue to be a good steward of the taxpayers’ money. Districts are a poor choice in my opinion. Districts isolate you to promoting just one area or group.

What unique features of Richmond County will you showcase to draw more interest from businesses/industry?

Richmond County has a great geographical location along with an abundance of natural resources and rail service. Plus having the best community college in the state sure does make us appealing to industry.

In the polarized world we live in, how will you make sure that the residents of Richmond County come before personal or political considerations?

I have no secret agendas nor am I biased toward one area or group of citizens. My record proves I always look out for the best interest of residents in Richmond County.

Why should voters elect (or re-elect) you as county commissioner?

I would like the record to speak for itself. My past eight years prove that I try to make Richmond County a better place to live and work. We must continue to improve economic development while growing our tax base and keeping taxes as low as possible.

Rick Watkins (D)

Age: 60

Education: (highest degree earned) Doctorate in Educational Leadership

Professional experience: 30 years as a professional educator in K-12 and nine years as a professor at Wingate University

Poor financial management forced the board to tighten the county’s belt this fiscal year. What will you do to prevent this situation from recurring?

First, thoroughly review the third party financial audit conducted annually as required by law and work to correct any deficiencies and address recommendations. Secondly, require conservative revenue projections during the budget development process and limit spending based on those projections. Finally, I am willing to do the due diligence necessary to monitor spending, ask probing questions, work to determine the return on investment for taxpayers and support an open and transparent budget process.

Since Richmond County commissioners are elected at-large rather than by district, how will you serve the best interests of all county residents?

As a lifelong resident of Richmond County, I feel that I have family, friends and acquaintances in virtually every community in our county. Consequently, I believe we have a moral and ethical obligation to advocate for all citizens in our county. As a commissioner, I will work to insure our resources benefit everyone.

What unique features of Richmond County will you showcase to draw more interest from businesses/industry?

Most importantly, it is imperative to project a sense of community and share with prospective employers the pride we feel in our county. I would then showcase our investments in infrastructure, highlight our road improvements, rail access, our facilities open available for business development and encourage prospective leaders to visit our airport. I would share the many successes of our public schools along with the potential for partnerships and training available through Richmond Community College and finally, I would work to develop a positive relationship with the Department of Commerce and support our local officials in the process of economic development.

In the polarized world we live in, how will you make sure that the residents of Richmond County come before personal or political considerations?

I do not consider myself a politician and have spent my career making decisions in behalf of students and their families without regard for my own personal or political interest. My goal is simply to treat others with kindness and respect just as I would hope to be treated in return.

Why should voters elect (or re-elect) you as county commissioner?

As mentioned, I do not consider myself a politician. When my wife, Cindy, and I discussed the possibility of running for a seat on the Board of Commissioners it was with the hope to make a positive difference and to simply pay forward the work of so many who preceded us in service to Richmond County. We agree that our home county can be a shining star in North Carolina and if elected, I will work to make that vision a reality!