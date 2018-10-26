FEMA representatives to return to Dobbins Heights, provide disaster benefits

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will send more representatives to Dobbins Heights following an information session last week where many residents had questions about seeking federal benefits weeks after Hurricane Florence had passed.

FEMA will provide Disaster Survival Assistance team members from 1-8 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2, at the Dobbins Heights Community Center, to offer in-person, case-specific information and referrals for those who suffered damage from the hurricanes. DSA members also will go door to door and will be able to register residents at their homes, according to FEMA spokeswoman Alex Bruner.

The deadline to register with FEMA is Nov. 13

“We want to meet survivors where they are … to help connect them to the funds, resources and housing solutions available to them,” Bruner said Thursday. “We’re treating it as if it’s Day One (of the relief effort).”

Since Richmond County was declared a federal disaster area, FEMA has awarded more than $262,000 in state and federal grants to more than 175 homeowners and renters in Richmond County. DSA has interacted with about 1,600 survivors, Bruner said.

Mayor Antonio Blue made the request for FEMA representatives to come to Dobbins Heights specifically to offer guidance on applying for federal benefits following last week’s information session. Mayor Pro Tem Tyre Holloway said officials had to make sure their residents were taken care of, especially after back-to-back hurricanes.

“This is necessary because there are a lot of citizens who have been affected by the storm who haven’t had an opportunity to seek relief through FEMA,” Holloway said.

Other than meeting with FEMA representatives at the times and locations listed above, residents may call 1-800-621-3362 or register online at www.disasterassistance.gov. Those with insurance will be required to contact their insurance providers to obtain determination letters.

Once a person has registered, he will be assigned a 10-digit code and will receive a visit by an inspector within 10 days, according to Catherine Anderson, an intergovernmental affairs specialist with FEMA. This code also will be used in declaring tax deductions.

If a person has received a denial letter from FEMA, Michael Kundu, a program liaison with FEMA, advised at the information session the recipient should read the entire letter rather than throw it away because it’s often easy to correct the problem that led to rejection.

For businesses that have been damaged, Kundu advised residents to contact Richmond County Emergency Services at 910-997-8238 or apply at the Small Business Administration’s website, www.sba.gov.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

