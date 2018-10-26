It’s only one day till the Seaboard rolls into Hamlet

HAMLET — The 36th annual Seaboard Festival is right around the corner, and Hamlet volunteers soon will see the festival they’ve planned for months spring into action.

Some vendors with large equipment traditionally have set up on Friday afternoons. But most of the traffic will occur early Saturday, when volunteers roll out of bed soon after dawn to direct traffic as artists, crafters and food vendors file in to set up.

The festival celebrates Hamlet’s railroad history as the “Hub of the Seaboard” and features crafts, children’s events, food and a variety of live entertainment. Each year, the event sponsors a regional car show, a Conductor’s Call event — in which contestants voice their best bellowings of “All abooooard!” — and a 5K race.

Vendors this year will be a mix of new and old, including four-time attendee Bone Island Nuts & Fudge of Randolph County, selling fan favorite fudge options such as pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate pecan, thin mint and maple walnut — just to name a few — and a variety of roasted peanut options.

Co-owner Dedi Hutchins said workers started participating in the festival to get closer to home and couldn’t wait to see familiar faces and meet new friends.

“We visit a lot of areas throughout the year, but I can honestly say this festival is our very favorite,” she said. “So much work and so much fun at the same time. We love it.”

Chalktastic Creations will come this year as a first-time vendor.

Owners Pamela and Joey Carter will sell decorative farm windows, glass blocks with lights, framed pictures, coffee cups, shadow boxes, dish towels, pillow cases and hangable chalkboards with chalk designs and lettering. All of their products will be budget friendly at less than $40.

The Carters also will set aside a “make and take” area where children and adults may craft their own ornaments, coasters or gift tags with transfers and chalk paste for $5 per item.

Pamela Carter said the two were ready to enjoy the festival and show everyone their products.

“We couldn’t be happier to come meet new people and have a look around,” she said.

Other vendors include Seaboard Soap Co., selling bath bombs and old-fashioned, handmade lye soap scented with lavender, oatmeal milk and honey; Berri Bowlful; Stewart’s Pee Dee Bees and Baskets; and many others.

The 5K race — a 3.1-mile course that loops over rolling hills with an aid station at the 2.2-mile mark — will begin at 8 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church off 406 McDonald Ave. The top 300 finishers will receive custom-made medals that display the historic Hamlet Depot. Medals will also be awarded to those who place in different age groups.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

IF YOU GO When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 27 (rain or shine) Where: dowtown Hamlet Cost: free, but vendors will be selling food and wares

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]