Pickin’ to aid campers

ELLERBE — Millstone 4-H Camp’s second annual Pickin’ in the Pines event Oct. 20 raised more than $15,000, through the sale of approximately 150 tickets. The money raised will go to scholarships to send children to 4-H camp next summer.

Campers who attend 4-H Camp can participate in such activities as canoeing and kayaking, crafts, swimming, hiking, field games, ropes courses and shooting sports.

Director Keith Russell initially was concerned about the weather forecast for the night’s event, but things ended up fine.

“Everything cleared up and the temperature was great,” Russell said Wednesday. “We had three different bands perform, so the music was phenomenal … food, music and fellowship.”

The night’s events featured musical performances from two-time International Bluegrass Music Association award winner Flatt Lonesome, Lauren & Lane and Long Gone Bluegrass. The event also included heavy hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine, and a live auction.

Last year’s proceeds were enough to provide 28 children from 16 counties across North Carolina with full or partial scholarships. Russell predicts Millstone will be able to provide scholarships to 25 to 30 children next summer.

“4-H Camp is essential for experiential learning and developing life skills, as well as providing opportunities for youth to get outside and connect with nature, which is critical in today’s connected society,” Russell said. “Through just one week of camp, youth have the opportunity to try new activities they’ve never done, learn new skills and make new friends. There are few tools as powerful as the camp experience to positively impact the lives of young people.”

Scholarship applications will open the first of next year and will close whenever scholarship finances have been exhausted. A portion of the money collected will go to 4-H offices in different counties, and the rest will stay at Millstone, so families can contact the camp directly to apply for assistance. Once a child has been awarded a scholarship and applied to camp, the money will be set aside for his or her application.

For more information, visit millstone4hcamp.com.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

