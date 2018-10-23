2 weeks of early voting left

Have you voted yet? Precincts across the country are reporting long lines of early voters, so although you may not beat the crowds, at least they’ll be smaller than the ones on Election Day. You have two weeks to go until general voting on Nov. 6.

Even if you don’t want to vote early, now’s the time to make sure you can find your registration card and scope out your voting place ahead of time — especially if it’s your first time to vote in Richmond County.

And remember, if you can’t find your card, you may show up to vote anyway. You’ll be asked to provide identification. If there’s some question about your eligibility or your ID, ask for a provisional ballot. State law mandates that each person who presents to vote be given that opportunity, whether by regular or provisional ballot. In no circumstance may a voter be turned away. (Understand, though, that your ballot may not be counted if your eligibility doesn’t pan out after an official investigation.)

Now for the dates of early voting:

Week 2

Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Richmond County Cooperative Extension, 123 Caroline St., Rockingham.

Week 3

Monday through Friday, Oct. 29 through Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Richmond County Cooperative Extension, 123 Caroline St., Rockingham.

Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Richmond County Cooperative Extension, 123 Caroline St., Rockingham.