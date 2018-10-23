Fashionshow isfor allseasons

ELLERBE — The Sidney Grove Church of Deliverance has scheduled its second fashion show for Nov. 3 at Sidney Grove Baptist Agape Center.

The show will be 6 – 8 p.m. the Center located off 401 McIntyre Road.

The show will be split so that men compete against men and women against women. There aren’t any set categories, so Bishop Arlester Simpson said participants have creative freedom to dress for all seasons.

“I don’t want anyone to feel like they have to go out and buy something,” he said. “Be creative.”

There will be four judges — two to judge the men and two to judge the women — and cash prizes will be given out to first-, second- and third-place winners for both men and women. First place will win $100, second place will win $75 and third place $50.

There also will be concessions, a raffle and an intermission with live entertainment.

Simpson said the purpose of the fashion show is to provide the community with a family-fun event and promote unity.

“Where there’s unity, there’s strength,” he said.

The event is free and there’s still time to register. Participants must 15 years old or older. The last day to register is Oct. 31.

For more information, call 910-719-2227.