Last of Goodman building comes down

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Demolition crews tore down the last of the iconic, broad faces of the R.W. Goodman building on Tuesday, leaving just the storefronts. The rest of the week will be spent cleaning the site, and the demolition of the Morse Building, connected to Hudson Brothers, will begin on Monday, according to Paul Wright, of project leader John M. Campbell Company. This being the most theatrical day of the demolition, many bystanders watched as this massive piece of the building came down in one piece. “They should have left Raymond’s couch in there and have it fall all around him,” said David Singleton, referring to the couch in Goodman’s office where everyone who got hired sat. In the Goodman building’s place will rise the Kenneth and Claudia Robinette Building and will house the Leon Levine School of Business and Information Technology. Classes are expected to begin downtown in fall 2019.

