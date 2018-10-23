Pastor’sministrystrong at33 years

Weatherford Weatherford Pastor Thomas “Tommy” Weatherford is about to enter his 33rd year of ministry at Believers Outreach Ministry, located at 1075 West Hamlet Ave. Pastor Thomas “Tommy” Weatherford is about to enter his 33rd year of ministry at Believers Outreach Ministry, located at 1075 West Hamlet Ave. Naomi McLean helped Pastor Thomas “Tommy” Weatherford overcome his nervousness about preaching at The Refuge in Rockingham, where Weatherford began is career in ministry. Naomi McLean helped Pastor Thomas “Tommy” Weatherford overcome his nervousness about preaching at The Refuge in Rockingham, where Weatherford began is career in ministry.

HAMLET — Being a pastor was not something Thomas “Tommy” Weatherford was always interested in. But during a difficult period in his life, he had a conversation with God.

“When I was 43, I went broke, my family broke (apart) and I lost everything,” Weatherford said. “It hurt in my heart, and I didn’t know I could hurt like that.”

Spiritually, he felt as if he was left in the desert and was dying of everything, Weatherford said. But during the times he felt the worse, God would sit and talk with him, he said. And they became close.

“I learned he would listen to everything I said,” Weatherford said. “He taught me about his love, and he told me to teach others that love.”

In 1994, Weatherford took over property on 103 Hamer Hill Road in Rockingham, a small church called The Refuge. His ex-wife and her father had preached at the church before Weatherford took over.

Weatherford said he was nervous when he first started preaching, but had the support of a fellow trustee and co-property owner to get him through everything: Naomi McLean.

“She was like a mother to me,” Weatherford said. “She understood me and would straighten things out.”

When Weatherford and McLean took over the property, the name of the church changed from The Refuge to Believers Outreach Ministry. In 1997, they moved the church from the small, concrete building off Hamer Hill Road to a new location off West Hamlet Avenue.

Along the way, Weatherford met others who have followed him through his time at The Refuge and Believers Outreach Ministry, including Diane and Mike Gibson.

Diane Gibson said she first heard of The Refuge through McLean and decided to give it a try.

“I tried other churches and I tried to leave, but I always came back,” Gibson said. “I went through a rough patch, but pastor never judged me. He always has love and encouraging words.”

Diane met her husband through the church. He was an alcoholic when they first met, but he said his time at the church, and Weatherford’s mentoring, helped him turn his life around.

“His ministry taught me how to live … how to give it up and who to give it to,” Mike Gibson said.

Mike and Diane Gibson were married at Believers Outreach Ministry 19 years ago and have been dedicated members of the church since.

“In the 30 years I’ve known him, he’s always been the same,” Diane Gibson said of Weatherford.

“He’s a humble, God-fearing man,” Mike added.

Weatherford’s daughter, Gabrielle Weatherford Torres, compares Believers Outreach Ministry to an intensive care unit at a hospital — minus the paperwork and doctor checkouts, and providing spiritual rather than medical healing.

“The atmosphere and freedom here … love is unconditional here no matter your background or skin color,” Torres said.

She’s always wanted to do something special for her dad and share his story with others, Torres said.

At 1 p.m. on Nov. 11, Believers Outreach Ministry will hold a birthday celebration for Weatherford’s 75th birthday. They also will hold a raffle on Dec. 8 for his 33 years of ministry with the church.

“We want to celebrate him turning 75 years young,” Torres said. “His work, harvest and love of people.”

Tickets for the raffle are $5 each and can be picked up at Tracie’s Doggie Boutique in Hamlet, the Holiday Restaurant in Rockingham and Boe’s Florist in Rockingham.

Three winners will be announced at 1 p.m. on Dec. 8, with two cash prizes of $500 and $100, and a $50 gift certificate at Boe’s Florist. Proceeds from the raffle will go toward Weatherford.

To pick up raffle tickets at the church, call 910-582-9595.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

