Collision takes out utility pole

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A two-car collision Monday caused a truck to veer into a utility pole on U.S. 74. The drivers, Steve Taylor, 55, of Hamlet, and Wilbert Harrington, 62, of Rockingham, reported minor injuries. The pair were seen standing together after the wreck and had the same story: They were both headed east on U.S. 74 after the stoplight on U.S. 1 with Harrington in the right lane when Taylor collided with him, sending Harrington into the pole, which broke in half and left the power lines dangerously low. Taylor said he didn’t know what happened immediately after the wreck. The damage to the power lines caused sparks to shoot out of the nearby transformer and leak oil, catching the grass below on fire. Several nearby stores lost power. Beverly Linn, owner of Good News Christian Bookstore and Music said she heard “crashing, screeching and a boom” about 12:30 p.m. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A two-car collision Monday caused a truck to veer into a utility pole on U.S. 74. 