Steps taken against Alzheimer’s

HAMLET — About 150 participants wore purple shirts, headbands, and twirled ribbons on Saturday for Richmond County’s inaugural Alzheimer’s Walk in the Cole Auditorium parking lot.
Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms develop slowly and get worse over time, becoming severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Alzheimer’s Association website.
Jacqueline Welch, Richmond County Aging Services executive director, said the walk’s purposes were to bring awareness of the disease to the community and to let those with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers know that someone is advocating for them.
“There is hope,” Welch said. “Don’t give up.”
Supporters raised $3,619 of their $5,000 goal.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will be distributed locally and nationally. Eighty percent will help buy items and services for Alzheimer’s patients and caregivers in Richmond County. The remaining 20 percent will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association to help fund research.
Welch said the money staying in Richmond County will go toward educational workshops to help make the community more dementia friendly. Once a business completes a workshop, they will receive stickers to be placed on their doors and windows to show that they’re “dementia friendly.”
The money will also go toward buying door chimes for caregivers and families to place around their homes to notify them whenever their patient or loved one is trying to leave.
“We want to help those living in the community that need support and bring them resources,” Welch said.
Two laps around the parking lot added up to a mile, but there was no set amount of miles they needed to walk.
One of the families in attendance was the Dixon family, who were out supporting their father, Hayden Dixon. His son, Darin Dixon said mornings aren’t the same with their dad, but it’s a team effort and his family helps as much as they can.
“We remind him that he’s safe and loved,” Darin Dixon said.
The elder Dixon once played guitar and was able to do so up until six months ago. Although he’s not able to play now, Darin Dixon said music is very crucial in helping his father.
“Any time there’s agitation, we can sing or play music and it’s soothing to him,” he said. “It’s a deterrent.”
For three years, Dixon and his family have participated in the Moore County Alzheimer’s Walk, but decided to stay local when the opportunity arose. Dixon said he’s glad to have been able to participate in a walk in the community and would like to see it grow.
“I’d like to see it grow beyond the bounds of Richmond County and join the Alzheimer’s Association,” he said. “I’d also love to see more involvement in the community, businesses and sponsors.”
Welch also is looking forward to seeing the event grow.
“We want to continue having this and make it better year after year,” she said. “Today (Saturday) was successful. We’re very pleased.”
