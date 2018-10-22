Tour offersa chance tofind ghosts

File photo Friday and Saturday marked the third annual Hamlet Depot Ghost Tour presented by the Pee Dee Region Paranormal Group. The group has recorded several strange voices in the depot, and witnessed and felt what they believe to be ghosts. File photo Friday and Saturday marked the third annual Hamlet Depot Ghost Tour presented by the Pee Dee Region Paranormal Group. The group has recorded several strange voices in the depot, and witnessed and felt what they believe to be ghosts. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Shown is the main hallway on the first floor of the Hamlet Depot. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Shown is the main hallway on the first floor of the Hamlet Depot. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Pee Dee Paranormal co-founders Brian Horton and Robert Humphries play a recording of a voice screaming that was picked up while on a previous tour of the depot. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Pee Dee Paranormal co-founders Brian Horton and Robert Humphries play a recording of a voice screaming that was picked up while on a previous tour of the depot. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal This is the Static Box the Pee Dee Region Paranormal Group made to communicate with entities from beyond. The user holds the copper coil on the right, which sends a charge through an array of crystals inside that send energy out into the ether, hoping for something to send some energy back. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal This is the Static Box the Pee Dee Region Paranormal Group made to communicate with entities from beyond. The user holds the copper coil on the right, which sends a charge through an array of crystals inside that send energy out into the ether, hoping for something to send some energy back.

HAMLET — Under a night sky laden with broken clouds through which the moon peaked ominously, 14 brave people went on the Hamlet Depot Ghost Tour on Friday with the Pee Dee Region Paranormal Group in hopes of talking with any earthbound spirits.

The two-night tour covered the depot, tornado building and — for the first time in the tour’s three-year history — a train caboose. The participants huddled together closely with wide eyes and talked in hushed whispers as Stephanie Thornsbury, Hamlet’s downtown event organizer, told the history of the depot and the people who once worked in it.

At each stage, investigators used a wide array of thermal imaging devices, motion sensors, high-definition audio recorders and spirit boxes to detect any change in the environment caused by an entity.

On the first level of the depot, participants asked questions during an EVP, or electronic voice phenomena, session to see if they could capture a ghost responding.

“What’s your name?” asked one.

“Are you looking for someone?” asked another.

“Casper?” asked Thornsbury, giggling.

Ghosts also were taunted and encouraged to turn a flashlight off, without much luck.

Thornsbury then passed the tour off to Pee Dee Paranormal co-founders Robert Humphries and Brian Horton, who spoke about the depot’s third floor. They introduced everyone to a spirit named Amy, a little girl who they believe may have been abandoned at the depot by her mom.

A student group touring the depot in 2016 met Amy, Thornsbury said. She said she brought a group of students up to the third level of the depot where some asked to use the restroom. When they came out, they were concerned about a certain individual.

“Kids would come back and say a little girl was looking for her mom,” Thornsbury told the group.

During an EVP session, Humphries asked Amy, “Do you like it that we’re here talking to you?”

“….yes,” a faint voice replied on a recording.

In the rotunda, Humphries and Horton introduced the group to the Static Box, a way of allowing spirits to communicate with humans through energy the group made themselves. It’s a nondescript box with a copper coil wrapped around the outside. Inside is a matrix of colorful crystals that when charged by a person grabbing the coil, brings our world and the spirit world closer together.

On the last leg of the tour, the group wandered around the tornado building and the train’s caboose.

Hamlet locals Vanessa Lapre and Bill Sapp said they toured with the Pee Dee Region Paranormal group last year, but it was just the two of them on the tour. They were glad to see this year’s big turnout.

“I really enjoyed it,” Lapre said. “I’m a little skeptical. I’ve never had proof to say differently, but I’m open.”

“I know both the hosts and I trust what they say,” Sapp said.

Raleigh resident Nicholas Evans, who’s an amateur ghost hunter himself, said he heard about the tour on the group’s website. He rented a hotel room so he could participate in the Friday tour.

“It was really good, and I picked up a good voice recording,” he said, holding his own voice recorder.

For more information on upcoming events, visit Pee Dee Paranormal’s Facebook page.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

