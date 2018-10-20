Spooky stories seem to run in family’s blood

Billingsley Billingsley

ROCKINGHAM — For the Billingsley family, ghost stories are family heirlooms.

Barbara Wheeler Billingsley remembers her grandfather telling a host of stories he had either heard or experienced himself, and she told those and her own stories to her children, who have passed them down two more generations.

“She grew up on ghosts, and we did, too — because she did, we did,” said Terri Billingsley Dunn, Billingsley’s daughter.

Billingsley’s grandfather, whom she called a “great storyteller,” grew up in Lamar, South Carolina, but moved to Hamlet in the early 1900s, around when it was first established. He told young Billingsley, now 84, about all sorts of strange tales.

One of Billingsley’s favorites is about when her grandfather was a teen, in a buggy pulled by a young horse through a swampy area around where he lived. As he was riding, a tall, hairy figure he said looked like Bigfoot stepped into his path and grabbed at his horse’s reins.

Terrified, the horse reared up ran all the way back home, and when her grandfather returned with his brother, the two couldn’t track whatever it was that had emerged from the swamp. The came upon a cornfield and saw where the stalks had been mashed down by something heavy walking through it.

Billingsley tells stories about the paranormal as calmly and matter-of-factly as you would tell a story about last weekend. She doesn’t hint at any grand conspiracies or discount the skeptical voices in her mind; there’s only the thread of the subject’s experience in each tale.

There’s one Billingsley said she never could tell right about Aunt Martha.

Aunt Martha lived out in the country and would visit people without warning, traveling through the woods with a lantern and a quilt. She wasn’t “right in the head,” Billingsley said, and her grandpa told her that one night, Aunt Martha went to visit someone but decided in the middle of the night that she wanted to go back home.

As she walked through the woods, she stopped to sleep and set her lantern down beside her. In her sleep, she kicked over the lantern, and “she burned up” in the woods, the story goes.

“After she died, you would see a light go down through the woods — that lantern she carried — you would see it going down the path the way she would go to different houses,” Billingsley said. “They’d say, ‘Oh it’s just Aunt Martha.’”

Later, Billingsley started to have her own stories. During her work at the Hamlet Hospital starting in 1970, much of the later time spent in the mental health wing, unexplained stories started to pile up among the nurses, guards and other staff.

The mental health wing “got the patients they didn’t have room for,” Billingsley said.

“She’d get locked in there with them,” Dunn added.

Once while sitting in a patient’s room, Billingsley said, she noticed the metal frame of a picture was moving; a long piece suddenly shot right at her “like someone throwing a spear” and landed right next to her feet.

“I thought somebody was telling me to get out of there,” she said.

In other stories, guards would tell of lights flicking back on after they had cut them off at night. One had rechecked them, and as he was leaving, looked up to the rooms he had just cut off; the lights were on again.

Another story had the nurses moving a preacher with Alzheimer’s to a new room, and his emergency call button spontaneously going off in his empty room.

Then there’s the common story many nurses had: sightings of the hospital founder, Dr. Bill James, and his wife, who had died about a decade before Billingsley’s time there.

Billingsley had one of most personal experiences with the spectral doctor. While on third shift — from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. — she was sitting in a waiting room by herself with two couches facing each other. One moment she looked up and saw an old man in what she thought was a robe, which at first she connected to the pope.

“I’m not Catholic; why’s he visiting me?” she said.

As she stared at him, he faded away.

“I saw him just as plainly as I see you now,” she said. “I didn’t have time to be afraid. He was here, and then he was gone.”

Later, a nurse who had been trained by Dr. Bill described him, and something clicked with Billingsley — it wasn’t a robe the spirit was wearing; it was a lab coat.

Another nurse said that when she was leaving for the night, Dr. Bill walked right in front of her and through a wall — which happened to be the same path he would take to his house before a new addition to the building had been made. The nurse collapsed in hysterics and called Billingsley, knowing she had seen him, too.

The night watchman told the nurses that one night he heard the jangling of keys in the silence, and he recognized them as the key’s Mrs. James used to carry — she knew every inch of the hospital. He looked up and saw her walk around the corner; he followed her and watched her walk into the basement. Mrs. James had died 10 years before.

Dunn has had only one experience of her own: When she was 15, she felt someone lie down in the bed next to her, and said she knew it wasn’t a person. She couldn’t bear to look over and shot out of bed the next morning to tell her mother, who had had a similar experience of feeling someone sit on the same bed.

Billingsley said she assumed it was the dog, but when she called out “Blackie,” the dog came in from the other room. Asked whether she had looked to see whether anything was on the bed, Billingsley said, “Are you kidding?”

Billingsley compiled her stories and those she has been told into a book — unpublished — that stays within a group of tight-knit family members and friends. Dunn now runs the Historic Hamlet Facebook page, where she has shared many of the stories, drawing interest from other longtime residents who add their own versions.

These experiences confirmed the existence of some form of afterlife for the Billingsley family.

“All of us have had something happen to where we do believe in stuff because of our personal experience,” Dunn said. “I think some people maybe have a gift — something about them that they’re more susceptible to seeing things than others … Some things I don’t think you can explain away.”

Spooky storiesseem to run infamily’s blood

By Gavin Stone

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

