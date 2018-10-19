FEMA reps answer lingering questions about hurricane relief benefits

Catherine Anderson, standing at left, an intergovernmental affairs specialist with FEMA, speaks to a group of 20 Dobbins Heights residents Thursday night about how they can find out whether they are eligible to receive federal compensation for damage sustained during Hurricane Florence. Catherine Anderson, standing at left, an intergovernmental affairs specialist with FEMA, speaks to a group of 20 Dobbins Heights residents Thursday night about how they can find out whether they are eligible to receive federal compensation for damage sustained during Hurricane Florence. Michael Kundu, a program liaison with FEMA, speaks to Dobbins Heights about hurricane relief. Michael Kundu, a program liaison with FEMA, speaks to Dobbins Heights about hurricane relief.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — FEMA representatives met with about 20 people from Dobbins Heights on Thursday help them find remedies for the ravages Hurricane Florence wreaked on their homes.

Mayor Antonio Blue asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to hold the information session because many residents still didn’t know where to turn or how to fill out applications for aid weeks after the hurricane.

The key point for Catherine Anderson, an intergovernmental affairs specialist with FEMA, and Michael Kundu, program liaison for the agency, was that residents must register with FEMA first — which only one in the gathering of 20 residents had done. The deadline to register is Nov. 13.

“There’s a lot of proud people who say basically, ‘I don’t need help; save it for people who need it,’ but the reality is that it doesn’t matter what your income level is,” Kundu said. “FEMA doesn’t look at that … This is money you pay as taxes, and for the people who need a hand, it’s available to them.”

To register with FEMA, residents may call 1-800-621-3362 or register online at www.disasterassistance.gov. Those with insurance will be required to contact the insurance provider to obtain determination letters.

Once a person has registered, he is assigned a 10-digit code and will receive a visit by an inspector within 10 days, Anderson said. The registration also will be used in declaring tax deductions.

Another option is that residents can apply in person. FEMA opened a mobile registration intake center earlier this week in the parking lot of the Cole Auditorium at Richmond Community College, but it lasted only Monday to Wednesday. Blue said, on the recommendation of Kundu and those in attendance, that he would follow the protocol to request another mobile registration intake center to come to Dobbins Heights.

Kundu said the intake center request process could be as quick as one day.

It is unclear how long the center would stay in the area. Mayor Pro Tem Tyree Holloway said Dobbins Heights had the space and technological resources the intake center would need to serve residents.

If a person has received a denial letter from FEMA, Kundu advised, he should read the entire letter rather than throw it away because often it’s easy to correct the problem that led to rejection.

Dobbins Heights resident Edward Tender said his entire roof blew off, and he received a letter saying he was denied because his home was not completely uninhabitable.

Kundu said that situation definitely would warrant federal assistance and said he would address Tender’s situation directly.

To appeal a denial, Kundu recommended that residents go to an intake center or a Disaster Recovery Center rather than wait for FEMA to call back.

Dobbins Heights resident Edwards David went to the information session to find out whether his church, Outreach to the Unreached in Hamlet, where he is deacon, was eligible for benefits. A large portion of the Sheetrock ceiling in the church kitchen fell in. leading to roof and water damage that has started to create mold, though the sanctuary is still OK.

Kundu advised David to contact Richmond County Emergency Services at 910-997-8238 to direct him to the proper resources. He also said David could apply at the Small Business Administration’s website, www.sba.gov.

Steven Cole said he had just heard about the opportunity to receive federal benefits earlier Thursday. Cole works out of town and said he often arrived home late — too late to go to an in-person application site and little time to find other options.

Cole’s roof is leaking for the first time since he has lived there, and his ceiling tiles fell through.

“I didn’t have it as bad as some. I’m just trying to use the resources I have,” Cole said. “I’m thankful for word of mouth.”

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

