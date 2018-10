BELINDA SMITH McGIRT

ROCKINGHAM — Belinda Smith McGirt, 68, of Rockingham died Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, at Hospice Haven.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, at Harrington Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., in the funeral hme chapel. Burial will be private.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made www.harringtonfuneralhome.com