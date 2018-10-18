Enviva donates $1,000 to finance backpack meals

HAMLET — Since 2007, Backpack Pals has provided food-insecure children in Richmond County Schools with backpacks brimming with easy-to-open, single-serving food items and snacks to eat over the weekend.

And through a recent $1,000 donation made by Enviva Holdings, Backpack Pals will be able to continue providing 600 children in 13 schools with food.

“We were extremely pleased,” said Kim Lindsey, public relations director for Backpack Pals, said Wednesday. “Enviva is a terrific community partner, and we were thrilled to be one of their local charities selected.”

School counselors provide the program with the number of children who could use assistance and distribute the backpacks each week after veterans’ programs drop them off in rotation. The children take the backpacks back to school on Monday to be packed again.

“We pack, deliver, repeat,” Lindsey said.

The contents of the backpacks vary week to week, depending on what’s available in stores. One weekend, children might have Pop Tarts one morning and a breakfast bar the next. The backpacks carry enough food for breakfast and lunch to last two days and dinner to last for three.

The program also accepts donations, and whatever can’t be used goes toward Our Daily Bread food pantry in Rockingham.

“No donations go unused,” Lindsey said.

Earlier this year, Backpack Pals received $2,000 worth of Aldi gift cards as part of the chain’s support of youth programs that focus on education, physical activity, nutrition, social skills and the arts. The money donated by Enviva will be used to buy more food for volunteers to stuff backpacks with.

“We believe in the work Backpack Pals is doing,” said Dustin Brandenburg, communications and public affairs manager at Enviva. “And as a company with roots in the community, we’re proud to support such a positive and impactful program that helps those children who are in the most need.”

Lindsey said her “mega-million dream” would be to see no child hungry in the Richmond County school system. But while that dream might be a little harder to reach, she’s not giving up.

“By the end of the 2020 school year, I want to see us add another 250 to 300 kids,” she said. “We will continue to push for grant money and find ways to add more children.”

For more information on ways to volunteer or donate, visit the Backpack Pals Facebook page or send an email to [email protected]

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]