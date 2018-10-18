Hampton Inn coming to Rockingham by Christmas 2019, co-owner says

Employees of Acosta Construction set rebar for the foundation for a new Hampton Inn and Suites going in across the street from Zaxby’s. Employees of Acosta Construction set rebar for the foundation for a new Hampton Inn and Suites going in across the street from Zaxby’s.

ROCKINGHAM — A Hampton Inn and Suites will open on U.S. 74 across from Zaxby’s around Christmas next year, a co-owner confirmed Wednesday.

The project was to have opened earlier, but Hilton — the parent company of Hampton Inns — ordered a change of building design after four months of work had been completed, said Sunil Patel, co-owner of East Coast Hospitality. Now, Patel said Wednesday, the Rockingham Hampton Inn will be the first in the Carolinas to have the latest design.

“What we had done before was trashed,” Patel said. “We don’t want to be the new kid on the block with an old bike.”

Crews are setting the concrete foundation for the building at 740 U.S. 74, directly across from where Clemmer Road intersects with the highway.

The hotel will be 61,198 square feet and four stories tall, and will offer 85 rooms and suites, Patel said. Such hotels normally take about 14 months to construct, he said.

The new design will replace the arch features on the building with square ones, among other changes. Patel said two parcels in front of the property could house restaurant chains.

East Coast Hospitality, based in Washington, owns 18 hotels and has nine others under construction, most in North Carolina. The company owns Hampton Inns in Laurinburg, Lumberton, Southern Pines and Monroe, but this will be the first in Richmond County.

Part of the reason the hotel chain is coming to the area is the growth the county has seen recently, Patel said.

“It’s very unique for (Hampton Inn) to come into Rockingham, considering the general market,” he said. “It’s getting better now.”

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

