Woman charged with murder, assault after domestic dispute

Podobinski Podobinski

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article was unclear regarding Podobinski’s bond amount. She was placed under a $250,000 bond for the assault charge, but was held without bond on the murder charge.

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham woman has been charged in the murder of her estranged husband’s sister and in the shooting of another of his relatives.

Ashley Ann Podobinski, 25, of Sam Richardson Road allegedly shot Raina Lane Black, Podobinski’s sister-in-law, and another relative of her estranged husband, according to warrants for her arrest. Black died of her injuries Thursday evening. The other victim is still receiving treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

A search warrant describes a scene in which the victims were found with a single gunshot wound each at the residence on Sam Richardson Road. Major Jay Childers said both were shot in the abdomen. Both victims told deputies Podobinski was the shooter before being taken to the hospital, warrants show.

Podobinski was still at the scene, and deputies took her into custody. The warrant states that deputies found a “projectile” in plain view near the wall of the kitchen, as well as a 0.38 caliber revolver.

A Thursday morning post on Podobinski’s Facebook page says in white letters against a black background: “For those who don’t know, Devin Black and I have separated (yes seriously).”

Childers said that investigators have ruled out self-defense in the shooting, but did not provide specifics as to how the situation unfolded, only saying that it “escalated into a verbal and physical altercation.”

Investigators are continuing to conduct interviews with family and persons with any information regarding the case.

Podobinski initially was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, but one of those was upgraded to murder later Thursday. She is charged with one felony count each of murder, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Podobinski is being held without bond at the Richmond County Jail. She is to appear in court Oct. 25.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Podobinski has no previous convictions in North Carolina.

Podobinski https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_ASHLEY-ANN-PODOBINSKI-8.jpg Podobinski

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]