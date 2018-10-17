Seaboard organizers plan for a banner year

A two-sided banner will be on display during the Seaboard Festival to welcome guests from either direction. During Hamlet’s town meeting earlier this month, Seaboard board president Chuck Cobb presented council members with an image of what the banner would look like hanging across the street and asked for their help in purchasing it. The vote was unanimous that the banner would be a nice addition to the festival. A two-sided banner will be on display during the Seaboard Festival to welcome guests from either direction. During Hamlet’s town meeting earlier this month, Seaboard board president Chuck Cobb presented council members with an image of what the banner would look like hanging across the street and asked for their help in purchasing it. The vote was unanimous that the banner would be a nice addition to the festival.

HAMLET — The 36th annual Seaboard Festival is 10 days away, and Hamlet volunteers are counting down the minutes until they see their hard work pay off.

The festival celebrates Hamlet’s history as the “Hub of the Seaboard” and features crafts, kids’ events, food and a variety of live entertainment. Each year, the event sponsors a regional car show, Conductor’s Call event— in which contestants voice their best beckonings of “All abooooarrd!” — and a 5K race.

“We’re down to crunch time,” Seaboard board president Chuck Cobb said Tuesday. “Everything is falling into place and coming together good.”

Vendors will feature newcomers and old favorites, including Gravel Monkey Geodes, Big Rah’s Seasonal Gear Wear, Bone Island Nuts & Fudge, Gent of Scent, Richmond County Ducks Unlimited and more.

Another newcomer to the festival will be a two-sided banner that will stretch across a street to welcome attendees to the Seaboard Festival. The sign will hang between two utility poles near City Hall and Arlo’s wrecker service.

Cobb brought up purchasing the sign from TRG Signs Co. during Hamlet’s town meeting earlier this month, and council members agreed to purchase it.

“This is a really great way to make the event shine and pop,” council member Johnathan Buie said by phone connection. (Buie was out of town but hooked in to the meeting.) “We could use this year after year after year.”

To give council members an idea of what the banner would look like hanging across the street, Cobb placed an image on a screen.

“That’s beautiful,” said council member Jesse McQueen. “It’s going to pop.”

Council member David Lindsey was concerned about how high the sign would be hung but ultimately agreed as long as the festival followed Duke Energy’s height guidelines and had the approval of Duke Energy and the Department of Transportation.

On Tuesday, Cobb said the sign was ordered and board members were awaiting delivery.

“We’re expecting for it to come in soon,” he said. “We want to have it up a couple of days ahead of time.”

As the big day approaches, Cobb said, the board is scheduling extra meetings to finalize the last phases of things and divide volunteers into groups to be led by board members. Although attendance dipped a bit last year, organizers expect a good turnout this year — somewhere in the 20,000-plus range.

“I’m hoping it’ll be consistent with years past since the festival has grown,” Cobb said.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

IF YOU GO There’s still time to sign up for the Seaboard Festival’s 5K race. The 3.1-mile course loops over rolling hills and will have an aid station at the 2.2-mile mark. When: 8 a.m., Oct. 27. Registration will close at 10 a.m. Oct. 26, and no race-day registration will be allowed. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=25271&eventId=196222. Awards: The top 300 finishers will receive custom-finished medals that display the historic Hamlet Depot. Medals also will be awarded to those who place in different age groups. Cost: $35. Proceeds from the race will go toward two scholarships for Richmond Community College students.

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

