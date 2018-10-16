Jo Jo’s house: It’ll be a real screeeeeeeam!

Returning characters Jo Jo, Mama and Rip are expected to make their returns to “Jo Jo’s Haunted House.” After a four-year break, the haunted house will open Friday, Oct. 19, to deliver scares and squeal-inducing terror for the nervous of spirit. Returning characters Jo Jo, Mama and Rip are expected to make their returns to “Jo Jo’s Haunted House.” After a four-year break, the haunted house will open Friday, Oct. 19, to deliver scares and squeal-inducing terror for the nervous of spirit.

ROCKINGHAM — For more than 20 years, Jo Jo’s Haunted House has delivered scares and squeal-inducing terror to raise money for the Rockingham Rescue Sqaud.

And after a four-year break resulting from the inability to find a permanent location, organizers are back and ready to show off their new space. This year, creative director Kenny King said Monday, they’re building the house inside the Rockingham Rescue Squad building.

“The whole thing is we’re back, and we hope to have a good turnout,” King said.

When guests arrive, they’ll wait in front of a door to be greeted by the less-than-suave Jo Jo. Guests also can expect to see Rip and Mama again.

In groups of six, brave souls will tour several rooms and meet characters who will give them a fright with every turn.

But that’s as specific as King will be — he wants to keep everything hush-hush until opening night Friday.

“I want it to be a surprise,” he said. “What we do on the 19th might not look the same on the 26th.”

Even Hamlet Police Chief Scott Waters, chief of the rescue squad, is keeping his involvement pretty much a secret.

“I’ll be there,” he said. “I can’t tell you my character, but I’ll be there.”

All proceeds raised from admissions and concessions will go toward the Rockingham Rescue Squad. Waters said the haunted house was one of the squad’s biggest fundraisers besides its annual barbecue.

“We want to give people a good scare and a good spook,” he said. “It’s for a good cause, and we aren’t as expensive like a lot of the other houses.”

In the past, King said, organizers have decorated some of the rooms to refer to movies, including “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Alice in Wonderland.” Guests can expect to see more movie references this year, he said.

King also stressed the importance of safety throughout the house and that characters wouldn’t grab guests while they’re inside.

Still, they will give them a quite a scare.

“People can expect a good time,” he said. “Keep an open mind, and have a smashing good time.”

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

IF YOU GO “Jo Jo’s Haunted House,” a fundraiser for the Rockingham Rescue Squad When: Friday, Oct. 19, through Saturday, Nov. 3 Hours: 7:30-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 p.m. until Fridays and Saturdays. Closed Sundays. Where: Rockingham Rescue Squad, 1004 Rockingham Road, Rockingham Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children For more information: Visit the rescue squad’s Facebook page and the website www.jojoshauntedhouse.com.

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

