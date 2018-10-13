Pee Dee Paranormal leads tour of downtown Rockingham’s spooky past

Scott Tomestic, dressed in his early 20th-century garb, tells Richmond County residents about the “theater monkey” believed to be a mischievous spirit that is among the several entities haunting the Richmond Community Theatre. Scott Tomestic, dressed in his early 20th-century garb, tells Richmond County residents about the “theater monkey” believed to be a mischievous spirit that is among the several entities haunting the Richmond Community Theatre. Scott Domestic, who claims to be descended from the head priest in Salem during the infamous witch trials, leads the first Ghost Walk of Downtown Rockingham on Friday night. Scott Domestic, who claims to be descended from the head priest in Salem during the infamous witch trials, leads the first Ghost Walk of Downtown Rockingham on Friday night.

ROCKINGHAM — A haunting history lurks around just about every corner of downtown Rockingham — and if you’re lucky, it might just reach out and touch you.

There’s the story of a the last man hanged in Richmond County, who with his last words said he wanted to go to hell for a “special purpose,” setting off a string of strange happenings believed to have been the work of a curse.

Then there’s the lover’s quarrel that turned into a murder, deep in the Cole family history.

A few flickering lights, unexplained voices and apparitions of Civil War soldiers all have all been reported in just downtown Rockingham alone, and are part of the Pee Dee Paranormal Group’s first annual Ghost Walk of Downtown Rockingham.

The tour stops at such Rockingham landmarks as the Richmond Community Theatre, Arts Richmond and the Leak-Wall House, each of which boasts its own macabre history. Leading the tour is Scott Tomestic, who claims he’s descended from the head priest in Salem during the Salem witch trials.

“That’s not something I’m necessarily proud of,” he assured the crowd of about a dozen gathered in front of Hudson Brothers on Friday night, himself dressed in an old-timey medicine man getup complete with a top hat, cape and round purple glasses.

Tomestic, who has had an interest in the paranormal since he was a kid and who frequently visits the most haunted areas in the country, made the tour part ghost story and part a collection of dark stories committed to history.

For Tabitha Steven of Rockingham, the Cole murder is of a particular interest. Her friend lives in the old Cole family home, and the history helps explain the strange things they two have seen and felt in the home.

Leslie Fulp, also of Rockingham, said she had always been fascinated by things others were afraid of, and was the kid in the theater laughing during horror movies.

The Pee Dee Paranormal Group conducts dozens of investigations around the state each year. The group is nonprofit, thought it accepts donations to pay for equipment — batteries mostly, co-founder Robert Humphries said.

In January, group members investigated a home in Taylorsville, where the residents reported “poltergeist activity” but apparently had a much more sinister presence than previously thought.

Another in Monroe in February created multiple readings on the vast array of detection tools the investigators have at their disposal, but they ultimately concluded that the spirits there meant no harm — not all ghosts are mean.

The big night of the year, Humphries said, was the St. Albans Sanatorium, an old hospital for the mentally ill known as one of the most haunted locations in the county.

“We do it because we love to do it — we’re seeking the truth: Is there life after death?” Humphries said. “We help people. If you feel uncomfortable in your home because of some entity and we can come in and help you understand it and feel comfortable again, we do it.”

More Ghost Walks will take place at 7 and 8 p.m. Saturday. There is no set fee for tickets, but the group does accept donations.

The Paranormal Group also will conduct a Hamlet Depot Ghost Tour at 9 p.m. Oct. 19 and 20.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

