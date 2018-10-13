FEMA to open recovery center, office in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open two Richmond County offices next week as it prepares to address the needs of those affected by hurricanes Florence and Matthew.

One location will be a disaster-recovery center at the Cole Auditorium. Those seeking disaster assistance will be able to find information and register for other FEMA services. Representatives from the N.C. Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, volunteer groups and other agencies will be available to answer questions.

Hours be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday, Oct. 15 through Oct. 17.

The other location will be a temporary FEMA branch in the space vacated by Big Lots. The location will not accept individuals seeking assistance, instead housing FEMA staff who will manage the agency’s operations in the central and western North Carolina counties declared federal disaster areas following Hurricane Florence, said Pamela Saulsby of FEMA.

“There are a lot of challenges moving forward in the state, and we want to have a presence and support state and local management entities as much as we can,” Saulsby said. Instead of reducing its presence in the Carolinas to respond to Hurricane Michael, FEMA is increasing its North Carolina workforce, she said.

The branch office was to open Monday morning, but a meeting between Tri City and city staff to discuss building inspections that was meant to take place Friday has been postponed until Monday, according to inspections office staff.

As of Oct. 11, FEMA’s 18 disaster-recovery centers have served 11,497 visitors with $95.9 million in state and federal grants, Saulsby said. Richmond County is one of 28 North Carolina counties designated eligible for private and public assistance.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

