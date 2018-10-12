The deadline for all Community Calendar items is 4:30 p.m. the day before publication. To list your event, email Christine S. Carroll at [email protected], call her at 910-817-2673 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please send an email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled.

Oct. 13

INDOOR YARD SALE, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hamlet Public Library (Rice Street Side), Hamlet. Sponsor, Friends of the Hamlet Library. Proceeds will be used for library programs.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST, 7-10 a.m., fellowship hall, East Rockingham United Methodist Church, 490 Mill Road, Rockingham. Sponsor, church men’s club.

“SPOOKY SCIENCE LAB,” 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St. Children wil perform eeeerie experiments wearing goggles and gloves.

YARD SALE, 7 a.m. until, Abundant Life Church, 139 School St., Rockingham.

Oct. 14

“SPOOKY SCIENCE LAB,” 2:15 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St. Children wil perform eeeerie experiments wearing goggles and gloves.

TEBE-LASSITER FAMILY REUNION, 1 p.m., Rockingham Lions Club, off U.S. 220 N. For descendants of Stephen Tebe and emma Parrish Lassiter. Please provide a covered dish. Paper products, drinks will be provided. For information, call Mary Shepard, 910-895-6216.

Oct. 16

“SOLIDS, LIQUIDS & GAS … OH, MY!” 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St. Children will explore the three states of matter.

Oct. 17

ROCKINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1958, 11:30 a.m., Smithfield’s Chicken ‘n Bar-B-Q, 718 U.S. 74 Bus., Rockingham.

“WIZARDS AT WORK,” 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St. Children will learn how chemists work with different substances.

Oct. 18

FREE BUSINESS COURSES: Business Tax Workshop, 9-11:30 a.m.; Withholding 101, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; Nonprofit Claim for Refund Workshop, 3-5 p.m. Speaker for each session, Jonetta Appling, N.C. Department of Revenue. All courses will be free and take place at Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College, Hamlet. Sponsor RCC Small Business Center. Register at www.ncsbc.net/reg.aspx?mode=event&event=400380057.

RICHMOND COUNTY FARM BUREAU, annual meeting, 7 p.m., Cole Auditorium banquet rooms, Richmond Community College, Hamlet. Dinner, 6 p.m. Members should provide IDs at the door.

“SOLIDS, LIQUIDS & GAS … OH, MY!” 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St. Children will explore the three states of matter.

Oct. 19

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., New Covenant Christian Fellowship, 120 Hamer Road, Rockingham. Eat in or take out. Orders of five plates or more will be delivered within Richmond County. Call 910-995-2859.

“WIZARDS AT WORK,” 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St. Children will learn how chemists work with different substances.

Oct. 20

AARP, 10:30 a.m., Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet.

ALZHEIMER’S WALK/fundraiser, 10 a.m. to noon, Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College, Hamlet. To register to walk, visit www.richmondnc.com/245/Aging-Services.

CHICKEN AND DUMPLINGS DINNER, 4-7 p.m., Roberdell United Methodist Church, 1302 Roberdell Road, Rockingham. Proceeds will support a church mission in Ecuador.

COUNTRY BREAKFAST, 6:30-9:30 a.m., Pee Dee United Methodist Church, 101 Third Ave. Pee Dee, Rockingham.

FALL FORESTRY TOUR, 10 a.m. to noon, Derby. Special topic, midstory hardwood removal/techniques for proper land management. Sponsor, Sandhills Prescribed Burn Association. To register and obtain directions, call Jesse Wimberley, 910-603-1052, or email [email protected]

PICKIN’ IN THE PINES, 5-11 p.m., Millstone 4-H Camp, 1296 Mallard Drive, Ellerbe. Bluegrass music, buffet, live auction. For information or to buy tickets, visit bit.ly/MillstoneEvents or call 910-652-5905. Adults-only event. Proceeds will finance scholarships to send children to 4-H camp.

“SPOOKY SCIENCE LAB,” 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St. Children wil perform eeeerie experiments wearing goggles and gloves.

Oct. 21

LUTHER BARNES & THE SUNSET JUBILAIRES, 5 p.m., Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 171 Graham Bridge Road, Rockingham, Also, Mount Sinai Mass Choir, Harmony Praise Dancers. Doors will open at 4 p.m. For tickets, other information, call 910-334-0562, 910,997-4100, 910-389-9399.

“SPOOKY SCIENCE LAB,” 2:15 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St. Children wil perform eeeerie experiments wearing goggles and gloves.

Oct. 23

BLOOM!, 5 p.m., Country Club of North Carolina, 1600 Morganton Road, Pinehurst. Mike McGrath, host of the nationally syndicated public radio show “You Bet Your Garden,” will speak at a fundraising event for the Healing Garden Society of the Foundation of FirstHealth. The Healing Garden is at the Clara McLean House, on the campus of Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. For tickets or information, email [email protected], or call 910-695-7512. For information on the Healing Garden Society or Bloom!, call 910-695-7500.

“SOLIDS, LIQUIDS & GAS … OH, MY!” 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St. Children will explore the three states of matter.

Oct. 24

“WIZARDS AT WORK,” 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St. Children will learn how chemists work with different substances.

Oct. 25

HAMLET HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1960, noon, Smithfield’s Chicken ‘n Bar-B-Que, 718 U.S. 74 Bus., Rockingham.

“SOLIDS, LIQUIDS & GAS … OH, MY!” 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St. Children will explore the three states of matter.

STRESS AND ANGER MANAGEMENT, free workshop for families, community members, providers; noon to 1:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 410 E. Washington St., Rockingham.

Oct. 26

“WIZARDS AT WORK,” 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St. Children will learn how chemists work with different substances.

Oct. 27

SEABOARD FESTIVAL, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Hamlet. Crafters, vendors, food, children’s activities, bands, car show, Conductor’s Call contest, 5K race. For more information, visit www.seaboardfestival.website.

“SPOOKY SCIENCE LAB,” 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St. Children wil perform eeeerie experiments wearing goggles and gloves.

TRUNK OR TREAT, 5:30 p.m., Dobbins Heights Community Center, 222 Earle Franklin Blvd., Hamlet. Those who wish to donate candy may call 910-582-6002.

Oct. 28

FALL FESTIVAL, 5-7 p.m., Freedom Baptist Church, 987 U.S. 1 N., Rockingham. Everyone welcome.

“SPOOKY SCIENCE LAB,” 2:15 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St. Children wil perform eeeerie experiments wearing goggles and gloves.

Oct. 30

“SOLIDS, LIQUIDS & GAS … OH, MY!” 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St. Children will explore the three states of matter.

Oct. 31

DOWNTOWN SPOOKTACULAR, 4 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St.

“WIZARDS AT WORK,” 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, 233 E. Washington St. Children will learn how chemists work with different substances.

Nov. 3

2018 RICHMOND COUNTY TOY RUN FOR SANDHILLS CHILDREN’S CENTER, noon registration, 1 p.m. kickstands up, Family Cycle parking lot, 808 W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet. For information on participation costs, day’s activities, call Sassy at 910-299-6311.

“SCIENCE WITH A TWIST,” Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham fundraiser, 7-10 p.m., science fun for adults plus drinks, hors d’oeuvres. For information, tickets, contact Katie at [email protected]

Nov. 15

VOLUNTEER TRAINING/McLeon Hospice Care Team, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Marian Wright Edelman Public Library, 203 Fayetteville Ave., Bennettsville, South Carolina. Lunch provided. Registration required. For information or to register, call volunteer coordinator Layne Rogerson, 843-320-5510.

Nov. 27

COLLEGE TRANSFER FAIR, noon to 1:45 p.m., Cole Auditorium, Richmond Community College, Hamlet. Talk to admission staff, explore other colleges. For information, call 910-40-1830, or visit www.richmondcc.com.

Dec. 29

50TH REUNION, Bowman Senior High School Class of 1968, noon to 1 p.m., tour of Anson Middle School, T-shirt handout; 6-7 p.m., meet-and-greet; 7-11 p.m., Sixties-themed “prom” with souvenirs, photos, heavy hors d’ouevres, dancing with deejay. Attire semi-formal. Address of middle school is 832 U.S. 52 N., Wadesboro. For information about cost or other concerns, contact Josephine Leak Harris at 600 Hillsborough Road, Carrboro, NC 27510-1230, [email protected], 919-619-9032 or 919-967-2650.